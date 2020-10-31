NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting-5 for the Indiana Pacers going into the 2020-21 season

The Indiana Pacers aspire to be genuine title contenders, but despite having a very talented roster, the franchise has struggled to be at the same level as the other big teams in the NBA. For that reason, a plethora of NBA trade rumors have surrounded the Indiana Pacers in recent weeks about the players they could bring in this off-season.

On that note, here is the dream starting-five for the Indiana Pacers for the upcoming NBA season.

For this list, we have considered the NBA trade rumors surrounding the franchise and picked players who could best suit the Indiana Pacers' specific areas of concern: playmaking and spacing the floor. Without further ado, let's get started.

Point Guard: Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon

While Malcolm Brogdon may not be the flashiest of players in the NBA, he is the kind of player that every team needs.

The 27-year-old is a great if not elite playmaker but is nothing more than an average scorer. However, Brogdon's real value is at the defensive end of the floor. In a league where point guards struggle in defense, Malcolm Brogdon is an anomaly. He can slow down the best in the league on occasion.

Considering what the player could bring to the table, Brogdon could be the Indiana Pacers' dream point guard in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Shooting Guard: Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday

As per NBA trade rumors, the Indiana Pacers have been interested in Jrue Holiday for a while, and it is no wonder to see why.

Jrue Holiday is the most underrated guard in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KnswObgp6Z — SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 12, 2019

The 30-year-old player is incredibly versatile at the offensive end of the floor and can carry out the role of a facilitator or even that of a high volume scorer. At the defensive end, Jrue Holiday is one of the best guards in the league who can seemingly predict what an opponent could do and put a stop to it.

With the Pelicans star being such a gifted two-way player, Jrue Holiday could undoubtedly be the Indiana Pacers' dream shooting guard for the next season.

Small Forward: Victor Oladipo

Victor Oldaipo

Despite several NBA trade rumors speculating that Victor Oladipo could leave the Indiana Pacers this off-season, the franchise believes that the star will opt to play out his contract.

Victor Oladipo rises up to throw down his first dunk of the season. pic.twitter.com/AEI2tfkKfo — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2020

The 28-year-old looked like a pale shadow of his illustrious self when he first returned from an injury but showed rapid improvement with every passing game.

NBA insiders believe that if he continues his rate of progress, Oladipo could get close to the level he was at before he was forced to sit out. And that could only mean great things for the franchise.

Considering the potential of the star player, Victor Oladipo is the dream small forward for the Indiana Pacers for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Power Forward: Kevin Love

Kevin Love

As per NBA trade rumors, Kevin Love is desperate to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a move to the Indiana Pacers possibly on the cards.

The Pacers need a player of Kevin Love's caliber. Not is he a championship-caliber player who can be a very good second option, the 32-year-old can also space the floor, something that the Indiana Pacers frontcourt sorely needs.

Considering how well he could make the Pacers' frontcourt work, Love would be the perfect power forward for the franchise next season.

Center: Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis could be the dream center for the Indiana Pacers in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The 24-year-old was in absolutely emphatic form for the Indiana Pacers last season, with the player even earning a spot on the 2020 NBA All-Star team.

Domantas Sabonis is a force to be reckoned with at the offensive end. While his outside game still needs some improvement, the player has phenomenal touch close to the rim and is very complete as an inside player as well. On the other end, his already impressive defense is also improving at a fast clip.

With Domantas Sabonis potentially destined for superstardom in the NBA, no other player could possibly be more suited to be the dream starting center for the Indiana Pacers next season.