The Cleveland Cavaliers have fallen off significantly from their glory days, as the franchise now sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Unsurprisingly, the team needs an almost complete overhaul. In this regard, they have been surrounded by a plethora of NBA trade rumors since the conclusion of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

On that note, let us have a look at the dream starting-five of the Cleveland Cavaliers going into the next NBA season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting-5 for the Cleveland Cavaliers going into the 2020-21 season

For this list, we have considered various NBA trade rumors surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers and have picked players who would best suit the franchise's core areas of concern: defense and playmaking. Without further ado, let's get started.

Point Guard: Lamelo Ball

Lamelo Ball

Cleveland Cavaliers fans may not want to admit it, but Darius Garland is not a starting-caliber point guard for a winning franchise. Moreover, with NBA trade rumors reporting that the franchise could make a trade for a top-3 pick, Lamelo Ball could be on the Cavaliers' radar.

The 19-year-old was an absolute phenomenon during his time with the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL, where he showed improvement in various areas of his game. Lamelo Ball is a generational passing talent who can see lanes and angles that most defenders cannot possibly fathom.

Consensus Mock Draft: LaMelo Ball leapfrogs Anthony Edwards as likely No. 1 pick



➡️ https://t.co/oxyQR58PHo pic.twitter.com/cGqdRWCnjY — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 23, 2020

Advertisement

He is a confident shooter and scorer. While doubts remain about his efficiency and defense, scouts believe that the player could show rapid improvement in these areas in the NBA. Especially at the defensive end, scouts believe that his IQ for the game will help him get better, and in time, Ball could become a very good, if not a great defender in the NBA.

Considering the same, Lamelo Ball could be the Cleveland Cavaliers' dream point guard next season.

Shooting Guard: Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton

While Collin Sexton is not a very good playmaker or defender, he has evolved into a splendid scorer for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old player averages 20.8 points on an impressive 47.2% from the field and 38% from behind the arc. While Collin Sexton's defense is still a work in progress, he has significantly improved in that department, which could give the Cavaliers hope that he could one day be an above-average team defender.

Considering Collin Sexton's defensive potential and scoring abilities, he could be the Cleveland Cavaliers' dream shooting guard in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Small Forward: Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo

NBA trade rumors have linked Victor Oladipo with the Cleveland Cavaliers in recent weeks, which has surprised many in the NBA community.

If he is acquired by the franchise, Victor Oladipo could be a perfect fit at the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the team needing a primary option that Sexton could back up, Victor Oladipo could become the team's first option.

Moreover, Oladipo, who is renowned for his defensive prowess as well, could add to the team's quality at that end of the floor, as he a very good team defender.

Advertisement

While this move is unlikely to happen, Oladipo could still be the dream small forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA next season.

Power Forward: Kevin Love

Kevin Love

Kevin Love is reportedly unhappy with the Cleveland Cavaliers' current roster, according to various NBA trade rumors, but the franchise is still hopeful that the player will play out his contract.

The 32-year-old is an NBA champion and would be an amazing third or even a second option for the franchise. While Love does tend to get embroiled in a lot of controversies, he could mentor the team's young stars and help them become better players in the future.

Considering what he could bring to the franchise, Kevin Love could be the dream power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA next season.

Center: Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond

To close out the Cleveland Cavalier's frontcourt, we have Andre Drummond.

Advertisement

While the 27-year-old did not have the most impressive of campaigns last season, he is still a very good big man and can dominate the paint impressively. He is also one of the best rebounding big men in the NBA and could score multiple second-chance points for the franchise.

Considering his attributes, Andre Drummond could be the dream center for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020-21 NBA season.