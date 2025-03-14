NBA Trade Rumors: Timberwolves targeting Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal involving Julius Randle

Leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, Kevin Durant was mentioned as a possible trade candidate, with the Phoenix Suns putting together a deal that would have sent Durant to Golden State. KD, however, had no intentions of being traded mid-season, and because of that, a deal never materialized.

Instead, Durant expressed an openness to being traded this summer, which has opened the door to a potential trade between the Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are rumored to be interested in acquiring KD from Phoenix.

According to a report from HoopsHype's Mike A. Scotto, the Timberwolves are looking to package Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in order to pair Durant with Anthony Edwards.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he was quoted as saying:

“Instead, Timberwolves forward Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo were discussed as part of trade talks for Durant… It’s also worth noting that reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid drew interest from the Suns as part of the Durant trade talks.”

While Phoenix has struggled to find its rhythm this season, whether or not the team is willing to part ways with Kevin Durant could come down to finding a suitable landing spot for Bradley Beal.

Prior to the deadline, the team was trying to figure out a trade deal that would help it acquire Jimmy Butler, however, with Beal having a no-trade clause, negotiations were an uphill battle.

Now, according to ESPN, Beal has expressed an openness in potentially waiving his no-trade clause this summer rather than midway through the season.

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia shoots down possibility of parting ways with Devin Booker amid rumors of Kevin Durant trade

Given that the Phoenix Suns are sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference, 2.5 games behind the 10th-place Dallas Mavericks, there has been tons of talk surrounding a potential rebuild.

Thanks to the picks the team parted ways with to acquire Kevin Durant, fans have wondered whether the team will look to launch a rebuild and acquire assets by trading away Durant, Beal and Devin Booker.

According to Suns owner Mat Ishbia, not only has he no interest in launching a rebuild but he's also got no interest in trading Devin Booker.

In an interview with ESPN, he said:

"It's silly. So here's what I'll tell you: I have Devin Booker in the prime. In order to win an NBA championship, you got to have a superstar. You got to have a great player.

"It's surprising to me that other people, other fans, they actually like the rebuild process. Like, 'Oh, let's rebuild it.' Are you crazy?! You think I'm going to go for seven years and try to get there? You enjoy the 2030 draft picks that we have holding? ... I want us to win today, and we're going to try."

Whether Ishbia's win-now mentality includes keeping Kevin Durant this summer, only time will tell.

From the sounds of things, it's clear that if the team decides to part ways with KD, there will be plenty of interested suitors.

