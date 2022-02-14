×
NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors stepped away from signing Kristaps Porzingis due to his injury history 

The Toronto Raptors stepped away from trading for Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline.
Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 14, 2022 05:49 PM IST
The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Toronto Raptors and the Dallas Mavericks engaged in talks for Kristaps Porzingis before the Mavs eventually dealt him to the Washington Wizards. The Raptors ended up acquiring Thaddeus Young instead, as they had concerns regarding Porzingis' injury history, forcing them to halt negotiations with Dallas.

Here's what Marc Stein reported regarding this (h/t Bleacher Report):

"Toronto, league sources say, stepped away because of concerns about Porzingis' long-term health."

Porzingis is set to earn $31 million this season and $33 million next year. It is always going to be a very difficult decision for any team, especially the Raptors who have a decent squad at their disposal right now, to take up his contract.

The "Unicorn" has played only 104 of 209 games with the Dallas Mavericks during his stint there. Injuries have constantly hampered his performance and availability during that stretch. He will be hoping for a fresh start in a more prominent role with the Wizards moving forward.

The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for a packaged centered on Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell ESPN.

NBA Trade Rumors: Did the Toronto Raptors make the right call by not pursuing Kristaps Porzingis?

The Toronto Raptors could be surprise entrants in this year's playoffs. They currently have a 31-24 record, good for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Nick Nurse's team is only three games behind the third seed as of now.

Fred VanVleet is all set to make his All-Star Game debut, while Pascal Siakam seems to have rediscovered his mojo after a year and a half. The likes of OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. have been fantastic as starters, while rookie Scottie Barnes has adapted to the NBA quicker than expected.

Toronto needs a couple of more decent additions to their second unit, and they could be a force to be reckoned with soon enough. Adding a player like Kristaps Porzingis could've disrupted their plans, so it would be safe to assume they made the right call by not pursuing him.

Welcome to the North Side @yungsmoove21 #WeTheNorth https://t.co/So1CJCHYN9

The Toronto Raptors will also be able to maintain decent financial flexibility by not taking up Porzingis' contract. Thaddeus Young appears to be a solid option as a backup frontcourt player at a cheaper cost. The Raptors were able to use Goran Dragic as a trade chip to sign Young, which could prove to be a smart move as the season progresses.

