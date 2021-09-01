NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey to follow Ben Simmons out of Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons has already requested a move away from the Philadelphia 76ers as per recent NBA trade rumors, but, another teammate of his may follow suit. Sophomore Tyrese Maxey, who is also represented by Klutch Sports, could also find his way out of the City of Brotherly Love.

As reported by Kron 4 News' and Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas, star agent Rich Paul wants both of his clients currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers – Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey – to exit the organization.

A few local Philadelphia based organizations had planned on partnering with Maxey on some community events. They were told to cancel those plans. Paul would not like Maxey to grow roots in Philly if he could be gone. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 31, 2021

With Ben Simmons falling out of favor with the Philadelphia 76ers and cutting off all lines of communications with the organization, a trade package including Tyrese Maxey does not seem out of the question. Maxey is coming off his rookie season. He averaged eight points, 1.7 rebounds and two assists in 15.3 minutes of playing time per game.

NBA Trade Rumors: What ramifications will the Philadelphia 76ers face due to Ben Simmons' trade request?

As Ben Simmons edges closer to leaving the Philadelphia 76ers, it does create some headaches for the front office. Replacing an All-Star caliber point guard would be difficult. With the potential of Tyrese Maxey being involved in a packaged deal with Simmons, Philadelphia will have serious issues filling the point guard slot.

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game for the 2020-21 season. While his performance in the playoffs was less than satisfactory, the contributions he made to the team were hard to overlook. Similarly, Maxey is a young player with high upside. He showed his skills in the recently-concluded Summer League.

31 points

6 rebounds

5 assists@TyreseMaxey is in his element. pic.twitter.com/Ly6VdLv3AQ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 13, 2021

The situation with Ben Simmons seems irreversible. He has made it evident that he does not want to stay, with reports claiming that he wants to play in California. The Sacramento Kings are the likeliest team to land him in that situation.

A potential trade could see the Kings receive Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey while potentially having to give up the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and maybe some draft picks in the process. While Fox and Haliburton are both promising players, the likelihood of Sacramento parting with them is low.

Buddy Hield may be a more likely candidate to be put on the trade block, but he's unlikely to entice the Philadelphia 76ers. Unless Ben Simmons' typically passive style of play shows signs of change, we may not see any winners in such a trade were to go down.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers fixated on landing Damian Lillard in a potential Ben Simmons trade

Edited by Raunak J