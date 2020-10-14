NBA Rumors: Tyronn Lue considered favorite for multiple Head Coaching vacancies, Stan Van Gundy a surprise candidate in the running for Pelicans job

At the end of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, several big teams have been left with the task of looking for new head coaches as they parted ways with their previous ones due to a lack of 'results'. While the Philadelphia 76ers finally got their replacement in Doc Rivers, several teams such as the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans are still in the hunt for one. Based on an analysis of numerous NBA rumors floating around these teams in this regard, let us have a look at how the search for a new head coach has been progressing at each of these franchises.

NBA Rumors: The race for the Houston Rocket's head coach job is heating up

The search for Mike D'Antoni's replacement continues at the Houston Rockets.

When asked about what his sources had told him on 'The Jump,' here is what Brian Windhorst had to say about the Houston Rockets' head coaching job:

"We had Ty Lue interviewed earlier this week. It has been reported that Jeff Van Gundy will also be interviewed this week"

Windhorst continued:

"People also believe that Kenny Atkinson is a candidate."

This has been a surprise for many since many recent NBA rumors seemed to suggest that Tyronn Lue was the surefire candidate to get the job. However, Jeff Van Gundy and Kenny Atkinson are seemingly also in the fray now, which makes for some stiff competition.

Lue is still ahead of his colleagues, though, as many experts believe that he is the best fit for the job among anyone available in the market right now. However, it remains to be seen what the Houston Rockets decide in this regard.

NBA Rumors: Tyronn Lue is reportedly the favorite to get the LA Clippers job as well

Tyronn Lue is reportedly the front runner for the LA Clippers job as well.

When asked about the LA Clippers' head coaching job, Brian Windhorst once again had this to offer:

"The LA Clippers have been active. They have interviewed Tyronn Lue in person. They have interviewed Mike Brown in person, and they have interviewed Darvin Ham in person."

Windhorst had information about one last candidate on whom he said:

"There is an expectation that Jeff Van Gundy could also interview with the the Clippers, in the coming days."

Despite all the candidates in the fray, Tyronn Lue is considered the favorite to get the LA Clippers' head coaching job as per NBA rumors.

Another New Orleans finalist -- Clippers assistant Ty Lue -- has a meeting set for this week too, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/kVZdG9rKek — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2020

After hearing about this NBA rumor, many have questioned the firing of Doc Rivers if the franchise wanted to elevate his assistant coach to the top job. Countless insiders and pundits still consider the decision a massive mistake on the part of the franchise and are waiting to see the Clippers' decision in this regard in the coming weeks.

NBA Rumors: The inclusion of Jeff Van Gundy as a candidate for the New Orleans Pelicans job has surprised many

The inclusion of Stan Van Gundy as a candidate has surprised many.

In the next segment of the show, Brian Windhorst had this to say about the New Orleans Pelicans:

"Yes here we go again, Ty Lue is at the top of the list."

After having a little chuckle about how Tyronn Lue has been included virtually everywhere, Windhorst continued:

"To my knowledge, an interview in person has not happened in New Orleans yet, which leaves them sort of waiting to see what Ty Lue does"

Windhorst further mentioned the name of Jamahl Mosley, an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks, before he eventually dropped the news that left many stunned.

Stan Van Gundy is meeting with New Orleans Pelicans officials today, emerging as one of four expected finalists for the franchise’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2020

Stan Van Gundy has come out of seemingly nowhere to be one of the prime candidates for the New Orleans Pelicans job in NBA rumors. Windhorst said that he could get an interview soon. However, many believe that as Tyronn Lue has interviews with so many other teams, Van Gundy might get the job.

Considering the potential of the New Orleans Pelicans, this may just be the most interesting race for the head coaching job in the NBA.