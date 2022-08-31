NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz a likely landing spot for 9x All-Star

LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook's future continues to be linked elsewhere and the Utah Jazz rumors just won't go away. The nine-time All-Star suffered a horrendous campaign during his debut season with the Lakers.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the former MVP has been linked with moves to the Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pacers. Buha believes that it is more likelier to be the former as a trade could be in the works that will see Westbrook switch his allegiances to the Jazz.

If a trade does happen with Indiana, both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, or one of the two, could make their way to the Lakers.

The LA Lakers have been actively trying to offload Russell Westbrook this summer but have seen several of their attempts rebuffed by franchises. The point guard exercised his player-option worth $47 million for the upcoming season. This has been a major factor in putting off teams.

The Utah Jazz are heading into rebuilding mode under new CEO Danny Ainge. They have already traded Rudy Gobert and are actively pursuing trade options for Donovan Mitchell.

Will the Utah Jazz get Russell Westbrook?

The Utah Jazz are possibly only willing to acquire Russell Westbrook if the LA Lakers can attach their remaining two first-rounders for the decade. The guard also has only one year left on his deal, which allows the Jazz to walk away from the point guard next summer.

Russell Westbrook's abysmal 2021-22 season and his large salary have meant few suitors have inquired about him. The former MVP also parted ways with his agent due to irreconcilable differences. A trade seems improbable because teams want two first-round picks to take on Westbrook's contract.

The LA Lakers and the Utah Jazz could strike up a deal that sees Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell swap places. The Lakers should be willing to part ways with their two draft picks if they can acquire Mitchell. The Jazz doing this deal is not a certainty as they are engaged in trade conversations with the New York Knicks.

With the inflated market due to Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the likelihood of Utah accepting Westbrook and two picks is unlikely. Utah received five draft picks and five players for Gobert. A more plausible deal would be the Jazz receiving Westbrook and the picks for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdonavic and Rudy Gay.

Either way, an interesting couple of months lies ahead of the Lakers and the Jazz as training camp is just around the corner.

