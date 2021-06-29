NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade concerned about Donovan Mitchell's future with the franchise

Donovan Mitchell is contracted to the Utah Jazz until at least 2025, but NBA trade rumors suggest that the franchise already has concerns over his future. Mitchell led the Jazz to the No.1 seed in the Western Conference this year.

The Utah Jazz have undergone several organizational changes this season. Ryan Smith bought the franchise from the Miller family and then brought on Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade as part owner. Speaking on The Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned the following about Donovan Mitchell:

"I do think that Dwyane Wade, who he's [Ryan Smith] brought in to be a co-owner but also be an advisor, is seriously concerned about Donovan Mitchell’s desire to stay there [in Utah] long-term."

Windhorst further elaborated on the list of events that could've unsettled Mitchell. He added:

"...the way Donovan Mitchell saw the season unfold, specifically how his ankle injury was handled in the playoffs, really unnerved him and he was in a bit of a rough spot with the franchise near the end of the year."

Donovan Mitchell averaged 32.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He ended up getting hurt towards the latter part of the Utah Jazz's Western Conference Semifinals series against the LA Clippers, who eventually prevailed in six games.

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for Donovan Mitchell and Utah Jazz?

It's too early to suggest that Donovan Mitchell is already fed up with the Utah Jazz, but he's had some run-ins in the past that make you ponder. For starters, he was left extremely unhappy after being ruled out of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies at the last moment. There was also a phase where he and Rudy Gobert weren't on talking terms.

“Excuse my language, but we’ve got s--t to handle.”



Donovan Mitchell says he was frustrated about not playing in Game 1



(h/t @espn_macmahon) pic.twitter.com/yqTphBGxCq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021

Despite all of that, Donovan Mitchell bought into the organization and the Utah Jazz topped the West. But then there's the question of whether the Jazz are good enough to win a championship in their current form. Mitchell had to face early elimination from the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

There's still a lot to unpack here and Donovan Mitchell is some distance away from the exit door, especially when he's just about to enter the first season of his five-year max deal. There's no smoke without fire either, so don't be surprised if Mitchell's relationship with the Utah Jazz turns sour in the foreseeable future.

