NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo willing to stay with Indiana Pacers despite Miami Heat links on one condition

Victor Oladipo is the most popular name in NBA trade rumors right now. On an expiring contact, Oladipo will allow contenders to upgrade while maintaining cap flexibility for 2021. He's been linked with several such teams already but Miami Heat seem to be his preferred destination. However, his story with the Indiana Pacers might not be over yet as there's a chance he could stay put this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo could ditch Miami Heat and stay with Indiana Pacers

Several reports have stated that Victor Oladipo is unhappy with the Indiana Pacers and would like to move on. But the latest NBA trade rumors from Miami Herald's Barry Jackson suggest that he likes Indiana and could be lured into staying if offered an extension. Jackson stated:

"A source said Oladipo likes Indiana and would be happy staying there with a big new contract, but that if he were to leave, Miami would be No. 1 on his list. But Heat interest will depend entirely on how he plays next season and Miami’s success in trying to lure a bigger fish."

No. 8 moment of the season‼️@VicOladipo scored the final 6 points, including the go-ahead bucket with less than 40 seconds left to lift us to a 112-109 win over the Mavs 👏💪#PacersTop10Moments pic.twitter.com/Xn7zgKkCEv — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 26, 2020

It seems evident that Victor Oladipo prefers long-term financial security over the chance to prove his worth with Miami Heat. Miami remains his favored destination but there's no guarantee that they'll trade for Oladipo even if he doesn't sign an extension and becomes available.

Victor Oladipo's recent struggles with Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers

Victor Oladipo's career has taken a downward turn ever since he suffered a freak quad injury against the Toronto Raptors back in January 2019. He was out of commission for over a year and was nowhere close to being his usual self following his return.

Oladipo's last three outings for Indiana Pacers against the Miami Heat in the 2020 playoffs are worth considering though. He finally seemed fit and managed 22.3 points per game while shooting 37.5% from downtown.

Victor Oladipo is a PERFECT fit in Miami. In 3 games vs Miami in the playoffs he averaged 22-4-3 with 3 steals and shot 38% from 3 on 11 attempts.



Good isolation scorer, can play off the ball, great playmaker and great perimeter defender. Also keeps that 2021 max slot open



🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/JXqt3kRtR3 — Fanly (@fanly) October 12, 2020

Victor Oladipo definitely deserves a chance to prove himself again. But knowing his tussle with injuries in the recent past, he's likely to gobble up any long-term extension worth over $100 million. If that comes to pass, the Miami Heat will likely stop pursuing him.

