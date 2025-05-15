NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors signing Bucks' $48M center could end big man woes on roster

After the Golden State Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Wednesday, there are questions about their roster. One of the main concerns for the team is addressing its frontcourt problem. This season, the Warriors struggled with the center position.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, one name that Golden State's management should keep an eye on is Brook Lopez. Although he's on the older side, he can still be a temporary fix. Additionally, he won't be a liability on the offensive end since he is a solid outside shooter.

“I think the one name to keep an eye on regarding that center position is Brook Lopez,” Marks said on Wednesday, via ESPN. “Stanford grad, makes his home in Fresno. What is the number on a Brook Lopez-type contract if you can get him on a one-year flyer here to patch up that center position?

The Milwaukee Bucks center is on an expiring two-year $48 million contract this summer. He'll be an unrestricted free agent and could still be a hot commodity in the free agent market.

Even at 36, Lopez has made remarkable contributions to the Bucks. This season, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. The one-time All-Star also shot 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Spacing won't be an issue with Lopez, as he is a good outside shooter and could also be the last line of defense.

However, he could be a risk for Golden State given his age, and pairing him with other aging stars may not be the best option.

The Warriors are looking to do a sign-and-trade for their young forward

One of the brightest spots of the Warriors' playoff run was the contributions Jonathan Kuminga made. Despite logging some DNPs in the last games of the regular season and the first round against the Houston Rockets, he still performed well against the Timberwolves. He was remarkable in the second round, especially when Steph Curry got hurt.

As Golden State enters the offseason, Kuminga's next contract is a significant concern. He's set to become a restricted free agent after he wasn't given an extension.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the Warriors and Kuminga are expected to explore sign-and-trade options in the offseason.

"Which would open up the market and theoretically give Kuminga the contract and fresh start he’d desire," Slater tweeted on Thursday.

The potential move would likely give Golden State quality rotation players, potentially a center, to help the team next season.

