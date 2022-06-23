NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards open to parting ways with former NBA champion in a potential move for Malcolm Brogdon

With NBA trade rumors on the rise, Malcolm Brogdon has emerged as a target for the Washington Wizards. Considering the high price on the guard, the Wizards have entertained discussions for Kyle Kuzma.

After a rather fruitful stint resulting in an NBA title with the LA Lakers, the 26-year old could be donning new colors this upcoming season.

While the year that he's played in Washington has been impressive, the side have already started gauging league-wide interest in him.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Wizards have been willing to discuss Kyle Kuzma in trade conversations, per @JakeLFischer The Wizards have been willing to discuss Kyle Kuzma in trade conversations, per @JakeLFischer https://t.co/k0hoR9cLRZ

While this comes as a surprise considering the season Kuzma has had, the reason for trading him would justify things.

As per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Wizards are looking to package Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope to acquire Malcolm Brogdon.

Fischer mentioned that Brogdon is a target for the New York Knicks, who have their eyes set on top-notch veteran point guards. He also said that Indiana would only show interest if the Wizards' 10th pick is packaged in the deal.

This creates a bit of a complicated situation as Kyle Kuzma has just begun to look like his former self with the Wizards. However, the Washington's desperate need for a floor general does see them in a position that necessitates this move.

Would a deal for Malcolm Brogdon involving Kyle Kuzma be mutually beneficial?

Kyle Kuzma battles for a rebound

Kyle Kuzma is coming off a terrific year with the Washington Wizards. Recording an average of 17.1 points and 8.5 rebounds, the 26-year old embraced his new role with the side.

iso @isowiz kyle kuzma is CLUTCH kyle kuzma is CLUTCH 🔥 https://t.co/DrhFpZfI61

While Kuzma looks like a top-tier role player, he is in an unfortunate situation. The Washington Wizards have a gaping hole in the point guard position. With Tomas Satoransky as the starting point guard and Ish Smith as the backup, the team barely has the strength to compete.

While additionally factoring in the situation of Bradley Beal potentially leaving the side, the pursuit of a quality point guard is necessary. In this regard, Malcolm Brogdon is a solid and reliable target. It could also be a way to convince Beal to stay.

However, with Indiana's dependence on Brogdon at the moment, prying him away will be a tall task. Although financially, a package of Kuzma and/or Caldwell-Pope compensates for Brogdon's salary, the 10th pick sweetens the pot.

While there are more pieces that would have to be sent from Indiana, the deal would solve Washington's immediate problems. However, it could also benefit Indiana.

With Tyrese Haliburton taking over as floor general, Kuzma could find his place as a solid two-way player. Considering his development as a defender and rebounder, his value on the floor is quite impressive.

Unfortunately, the situation in Indiana is less than stable. With several pieces on the verge of being moved, Kuzma could face some uncertainty.

