NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards the team most interested in acquiring Atlanta Hawks' star forward

The Washington Wizards have expressed their interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. Collins has been mentioned a lot in trade rumors, and the Wizards are the newest team to show interest in the young forward.

Looking to add key players around their superstar, Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards aren't done making moves. The Wizards seem to be making their star happy in Washington after securing Beal with a max contract worth $251 million for five years. That's not the only deal they've made so far. They've also signed free agents Delon Wright and Anthony Gill on two-year deals. Not to mention, they've traded for key role players in Will Barton and Monte Morris in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal to sign with the Washington Wizards, his agent Greg Lawrence of @wassbasketball tells ESPN. Free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal to sign with the Washington Wizards, his agent Greg Lawrence of @wassbasketball tells ESPN. The Wizards have added three veteran guards to join Bradley Beal in recent days -- Will Barton, Monte Morris and now Delon Wright leaves the Hawks for Washington. twitter.com/wojespn/status… The Wizards have added three veteran guards to join Bradley Beal in recent days -- Will Barton, Monte Morris and now Delon Wright leaves the Hawks for Washington. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Their busy off-season seems to be far from over. It's been reported that they've shown interest in trading for John Collins. Collins isn't a free agent, so it's more likely that the Wizards will be sending trade proposals to the Hawks.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Wizards are the team showing the most interest in John Collins, per @CarmichaelDave The Wizards are the team showing the most interest in John Collins, per @CarmichaelDave https://t.co/yanw6twPuN

The Washington Wizards missed the playoffs and finished 12th in the Eastern Conference this season. With a disappointing record of 35-47, they struggled to capitalize on their early-season success. From October to November, the Wizards managed to get a record of 13-8. Bradley Beal also suffered injuries, causing him to miss 42 games. In addition, Beal struggled to play efficiently early in the season.

Beal played his last game of the season on January 29, 2022, before undergoing a season-ending surgery on his left wrist.

How John Collin will fit with the Washington Wizards

Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers

With John Collins being on the Wizards' radar, it only means one thing. Forward Rui Hachimura will most likely be part of the trade package for Collins. The question is, how will he fit in with their offense? Collins is a sure upgrade from Hachimura. While both forwards are undersized for their position, Collins has shown that he is the better defender.

Being third in defensive win shares for the Hawks, Collins' ability to defend the perimeter would boost the Wizards' defense. Earlier in the season, first-time head coach Wes Unseld Jr. emphasized that he wanted to make an impact on defense. This strategy helped them to have an amazing early-season start. However, they weren't able to capitalize on it due to frequent injuries to their roster.

It's not the only area where he can make an impact for the Wizards, Collins is also a threat to stretch the floor. His ability to knock it down from the three-point area is going to be extremely useful.

If we compare Hachimura's three-point stats to Collins, you'd think that Hachimura's a better player. Rui's 44% three-point percentage is higher than Collins' 36%. However, Collins isn't just a three-pointer. He does a lot of things better than Hachimura. His rebounding, especially on the offensive side, could create more second-chance opportunities for the Wizards.

Having him alongside Beal and Porzingis would definitely help the Wizards return to the playoffs and possibly contend for the championship.

