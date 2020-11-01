NBA Trade Rumors: Why acquiring Rudy Gobert could make the Boston Celtics instant title contenders

Rudy Gobert has risen to the status of an elite rim protector and defender. After winning back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards, he has cemented his stature in the league. After a disappointing first-round loss in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Rudy Gobert might be heading out of the Utah Jazz to the Boston Celtics, as per NBA trade rumors.

Numerous NBA trade rumors have placed Gordon Hayward on the trading block as well as Nikola Vucevic, Blake Griffin, Harrison Barnes and Rudy Gobert as well. Considering a potential Rudy Gobert trade to the Boston Celtics, let's take a look at what that could mean for the historic franchise and why they could be interested in Gobert in their lineup.

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in the services of Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are, without a doubt, one of the most prestigious franchises in the NBA, tied for the most championships in NBA history (17) with the Los Angeles Lakers. They are looking to hang another banner in the rafters; but every year, the Boston Celtics come close but not close enough to winning the Championship.

The Celtics are weighing the idea of trading for Jazz center Rudy Gobert, source tells me.



There’s belief within the Celtics organization that trading for a center this offseason is a priority. — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) October 29, 2020

After losing to the Miami Heat in six games in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals despite having a 3-1 series lead, the Boston Celtics front office could be trying to find the missing pieces for a championship roster. With their priorities set on finding a center, Rudy Gobert, one of the elites in the league, could be headed to the Celtics.

Utah Jazz to offer a max contract to Donovan Mitchell

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

With Donovan Mitchell's contract on the line, there is a good possibility that the Jazz could prioritize the young shooting guard's contract over that of Gobert.

Donovan Mitchell will finalize a max contract with the Utah Jazz once free agency starts. pic.twitter.com/xdRrBrZTJu — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 2, 2020

That would leave the Jazz center looking for options. As the rumors about friction between Mitchell and Gobert gain steam, many teams could target the Frenchman, as adding a defender like him will bolster any roster.

The Boston Celtics play a style of basketball regarded by many as 'positionless basketball'. Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart play interchanging positions with one another as and when the situation calls for it, creating chaos and tricking opposition defenders to go for high percentage shots.

The Boston Celtics center is Daniel Theis. But it is safe to say that he is not on the level of Gobert, who has four All-Defensive First Team selections. He far outqualifies Theis as a center, so adding him to the Boston Celtics' roster could make them instant contenders for the NBA title.