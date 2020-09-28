NBA Trade Rumors: Why John Collins could be a valuable addition to the Golden State Warriors' frontcourt

Since being awarded the second-overall pick, which is an extremely powerful asset. for the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors have understandably been the subject of a number of NBA trade rumors linking the franchise with a plethora of superstar players.

However, given the requirements of the team, the Warriors should ignore big-name players and go for Atlanta Hawks' John Collins.

John Collins has performed amazingly this season, averaging 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Atlanta Hawks while shooting an incredibly efficient 58.3% from the field and 40.1% from behind the arc.

However, despite Collins' amazing performances, the Hawks have failed to garner a winning record. something that could make the franchise let the player go in return for assets that could boost the team around their franchise player Trae Young.

On that note, let's analyze if John Collin's move to the Golden State Warriors could prove beneficial for both parties or not.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would a move for John Collins look for the Golden State Warriors?

John Collins could improve the Golden State Warriors' frontcourt significantly.

A move for John Collins could turn out to be a splendid one for the Golden State Warriors.

After what was essentially a break year, the franchise will be looking to strengthen their roster for next season. A notable weakness for the team at the moment is their lack of scoring and overall quality in forward positions.

Andrew Wiggins, while showing signs of improvement with the Golden State Warriors, can only be relied upon as the fourth option while Draymond Green is more of a pure facilitator rather than a scorer. With neither of these players being elite shooters from deep, the Warriors' floor spacing suffers massively.

However, if the Golden State Warriors bring in John Collins, these problem areas would be addressed immediately.

As his numbers would suggest, John Collins is an elite shooter from behind the arc, which means he could stretch the floor greatly for the Golden State Warriors.

Moreover, the 23-year-old has the tools to wreak havoc on the inside as well, making him a versatile offensive threat. Collins would easily slot in as the third option on the Golden State Warriors.

Additionally, John Collins is a great defender, with his performances on the side of the floor showing significant improvement during the 2019-20 NBA season.

In a Golden State Warriors team that needs better defensive players, this side of John Collins' game should make the player a very attractive proposition for the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would a move to Golden State Warriors look for John Collins?

Given the choice, John Collins should leave Atlanta and join the Golden State Warrriors.

While the duo of Trae Young and John Collins looks good, the fact that the franchise is far off from making the NBA Playoffs cannot be ignored.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors will be title contenders next season and likely to come out as one of the top teams in a loaded Western Conference.

It may be time for John Collins to make a tough decision. Even if the core of the Hawks looks good now, there are still a lot of variables that could go wrong for the franchise, which could also end up dooming any aspirations Collins may have of winning an NBA Championship.

On that note, if the Golden State Warriors come calling, we believe that it would be a very wise decision for John Collins to take up the offer.

