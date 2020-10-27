NBA Trade Rumors: Why the LA Clippers need to offload Patrick Beverley as they look to shake off the disappointment of last season

The LA Clippers have been surrounded by NBA trade rumors ever since their early exit from the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Despite being one of the favorites to win it all this year, the franchise flamed out in the second round, which has led its front office to decide that it needs to make changes to its roster. Even Kawhi Leonard has reportedly clamored about the need for a better point guard, which leaves Patrick Beverley's future with the LA Clippers in serious doubt.

Beverley has often been described as the heart and soul of the team. However, with the player hardly having an impact on the team anymore, the 32-year-old's inflated contract has become very difficult for the franchise to justify.

On that note, let us take a look at why the LA Clippers must send Patrick Beverley away in an NBA trade this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Patrick Beverley has become redundant for the LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have made Beverley redundant for the LA Clippers.

Until the 2019-20 NBA season, Patrick Beverley was often seen as an integral part of the LA Clippers. His defense was arguably the best in the team, and he almost always guarded the opposition's best player. However, that seemingly changed overnight when the franchise acquired the duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

With the two new acquisitions considered to be among the best wing defenders in the league, there are now question marks surrounding the role of Patrick Beverley in the team.

While his limited offensive capabilities were often ignored before, Patrick Beverley's weaknesses have ruthlessly come to the fore with every passing game now.

As the point guard, Beverley is not a very good facilitator or passer. The 32-year-old can knock down the occasional open three-pointers but cannot space the floor well enough for his team. Overall, he is more of a liability in offense for the LA Clippers.

And to make matters worse for Beverley, his forgettable and unimpactful performances during the last postseason make it extremely difficult to justify a place for him in the LA Clippers' bench next season.

Due to his lack of versatility, Patrick Beverley has quite simply become redundant to the team and would better serve the franchise by being moved in an NBA trade for assets this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Moving Patrick Beverley could free up some much-needed cap space for the franchise

Sending Patrick Beverley away could free up some considerable cap space for the LA Clippers.

Patrick Beverley is currently on a 3-year, $40 million deal, which takes up a significant part of the LA Clippers' cap space.

Moving Patrick Beverley away could have two major benefits for the franchise. The 32-year-old could fetch a high trade value, and the team would also free up cap space for a potential third star this off-season if the player is traded away.

NBA trade rumors have already linked Patrick Beverley with a few teams, the notable ones in this regard being the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks. The 32-year-old could be a very important defensive piece in both teams. And in return for him, the LA Clippers could demand the likes of Dewayne Dedmon and Dennis Smith Jr.

That would also free up space for the arrival of stars like Rajon Rondo and Derrick Rose in the point guard position, something that the franchise sorely needs.

Considering the same, sending away Patrick Beverley in an NBA trade could free up a bevy of options for the LA Clippers and even potentially pave the way for the franchise to win an NBA Championship.