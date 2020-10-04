NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Milwaukee Bucks must go after Goran Dragic if move for Chris Paul doesn't materialize

The Milwaukee Bucks were expected to be the kings of the East at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, but fizzled out early from the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Since the team's disappointing exit, each passing day only brings more NBA trade rumors about the franchise. The Bucks have been linked to a whole host of superstars from around the league, with one of them being Miami Heat star Goran Dragic.

Dragic was exceptional for the Heat during the regular season and stepped it up several notches in the playoffs. He is a seasoned veteran - one that has shone brighter than many when the team needed him the most - stepping up to lead the side in the toughest moments. And with 34-year-old entering free agency this offseason, many NBA trade rumors have talked about how he could fit with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Let's analyze if Goran Dragic's suggested move to the Milwaukee Bucks would make sense for both the parties involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would this move look for the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks need a better playmaker.

If the Milwaukee Bucks fail in their pursuit to land Chris Paul, they should definitely go after Goran Dragic.

The franchise desperately needs a facilitator and a shooter who can stretch the floor at all positions except for the 5. Not only does Goran Dragic tick all of these boxes, but is also a proven player in the playoffs, pulling off some clutch plays against the Milwaukee Bucks themselves.

MVP!! MVP!!



Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2019-20 Kia NBA MVP!! pic.twitter.com/3oSuWxPgY1 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 18, 2020

The only reason Dragic would be a backup target here is because Chris Paul is the Heat's primary target and is a level above Dragic.

Advertisement

But if the Milwaukee Bucks are unable to acquire the services of Chris Paul and need a replacement, they must look no further than Goran Dragic.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Goran Dragic consider a move to the Milwaukee Bucks?

This could be a tough decision for Goran Dragic.

Deciding whether to stick with the Miami Heat or making a move to the Milwaukee Bucks will be a tough decision to make for Goran Dragic. While the 34-year-old is part of a very special team at the moment, he doesn't have too many years left in the NBA. And while the Miami Heat have been magnificent this year - even before the significant injuries - the team have been powerless against the LA Lakers.

On the other hand, he was also part of the team that made light work of Giannis Antetokounmpo and crew. The team from Miami exposed the overly simplistic style of the Milwaukee Bucks, proving that it didn't take too much in the postseason to stop a force that was deemed unstoppable by many.

Advertisement

Both teams have an argument here, but the Miami Heat have shown the ability to step their game up at junctures where others falter. Due to this reason, it would be wise for Goran Dragic to turn down any offers from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls going into the 2020-21 season