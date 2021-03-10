NBA Trade Rumors: Will Barton heads list of two-way wing targets for Philadelphia 76ers

As we approach the league's deadline, the current Eastern Conference leaders, the Philadelphia 76ers, have been involved in NBA Trade Rumors as they look ahead at how they can improve for the playoffs.

Despite having two All-Stars and the second-best defense in the NBA, Doc Rivers' side are quite a way off the pace of the Brooklyn Nets' currently devastating offense.

Therefore, with Daryl Morey's trading abilities and the pull the franchise currently holds, NBA trade rumors have been speculating which players could be incoming as potential upgrades.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers weigh up options to enhance their postseason aspirations

Philadelphia 76ers currently lead the east

It's no secret that the Philadelphia 76ers are going all out to win an NBA championship this season, particularly while Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are playing as they are.

But with the Brooklyn Nets continuing to add to their arsenal of talent, there is a growing conversation questioning which team, if any, can challenge them in the postseason.

If Philly are to do so, GM Daryl Morey may choose to play with the surrounding roster. In the most recent NBA Trade Rumors, Jason Dumas of 'Bleacher Report' has reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are not content with their current supporting cast:

"There's a growing feeling among league insiders that they need another wing who can be a two-way playmaker and defend in space. Based on conversations with sources close to the team, they are not content with their current roster. A source tells B/R the team has inquired about the availability of Will Barton, P.J. Tucker, Delon Wright and George Hill."

A scout of an Eastern Conf playoff team:



"If I am coaching against them and building a game plan, I want Ben Simmons to shoot. You can't overreact to his penetration because he wants to pass it, he wants to kick it out. He doesn't want to have to score."https://t.co/MABgwCJSY8 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 10, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dominant in the East, but as with Milwaukee in the past, their regular-season performances may translate to little come the playoffs.

Aside from Embiid, Simmons and Harris, Philadelphia have a weak offensive threat compared with their rivals while their bench ranks 27th in the league for points per matchup.

This has thus triggered NBA trade rumors and Rivers' side will be a lucrative landing spot for players on the market. Will Barton is the current favorite in terms of offensive output.

Although the small forward's numbers are down, he was producing 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds last season, shooting 45% from the field. Even his current numbers are higher than the Philadelphia 76ers' starting small forward Danny Green.

Brewster Academy alum Will Barton ‘10 had 14 points & 3 assists for Denver in a win over Philadelphia in #NBA action on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/VWCQIiRoCP — Jason Smith (@BrewsterHoops) January 9, 2021

As per the NBA Trade rumors, Delon Wright could also prove a viable option for the Philadelphia 76ers, who could offer a future draft pick to the rebuilding Pistons in a trade. Wright has been a consistent offensive threat for a poor Detroit side, putting up 10.7 points and 4.9 assists per game.

His offensive rating is an impressive 123 per 100 possessions and he is shooting at a career-high 46.8% from the field.

Delon Wright has impressed this season for the Detroit Pistons

P.J. Tucker and George Hill are the less likely options, as per the NBA Trade Rumors. While Hill is an effective shooter, he is not as big an upgrade offensively or defensively as the first two, particularly as he is aging.

Tucker provides defensive solidity, though he is not the dynamic presence on offense the Philadelphia 76ers could attain. Based on what the NBA trade rumors are, Houston are headed toward a player turnover and Morey could use his ties with the franchise to pull off a trade for the veteran.

Keep a close eye on the NBA trade rumors in the build-up to the deadline because we can be sure that Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers will do whatever they can to keep pace with the Nets.