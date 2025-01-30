NBA Trade Rumours: Insider claims Pelicans trade is inevitable with Brandon Ingram's $158.25 million contract expiring after this season

Brandon Ingram has once again made headlines amid trade rumors surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram is no stranger to the trade market, being part of the deal that sent Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers.

In his first year with the Pelicans, Ingram was named NBA Most Improved Player and earned his first and only All-Star appearance. After that breakout season, he signed a five-year, $158.25 million extension with the Pelicans, hoping to become one of the franchise's cornerstones.

That contract is set to expire after this season, leading ESPN insider Bobby Marks to suggest that a trade could be imminent in New Orleans:

"One player we haven't talked about at all, because he's been injured, is Brandon Ingram in New Orleans. Here's a player on an expiring contract ... both sides have not been able to reach an extension here," Marks said.

"I would certainly circle Ingram ... he's on the market right now, but as far as being traded by next Thursday. I will say this, New Orleans 100% is going to make a trade. Now if it's gonna be Ingram, maybe ... but they will make a trade 100%, we'll just have to see if it's going to be Ingram."

The Pelicans currently sit 14th in the Western Conference and 28th in the entire league with a record of 12-36. Their season has been derailed by injuries, and with a strong incoming 2025 NBA draft class, they may look to move some pieces ahead of the trade deadline, increasing their odds of securing a high pick in the draft and kickstarting their rebuild.

Former NBA player suggests Jimmy Butler-for-Brandon Ingram swap

Brandon Ingram has been surrounded by trade rumors recently, with the Pelicans expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. Another player in similar circumstances is Jimmy Butler. Butler requested a trade earlier this month and has yet to be moved as the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline approaches.

Former NBA Player Chandler Parsons suggested a potential trade between the Pelicans and the Miami Heat, swapping the two star players.

"If I'm Pat Riley, I might just send Jimmy Butler to the Pelicans"

Both players could have the freedom to choose their destination in the offseason. Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and Butler can become a UFA if he declines his player option and tests free agency.

