NBA Trade Rumours: Portland Trail Blazers to possibly trade CJ McCollum before the trade deadline, Dallas Mavericks linked

According to NBA Writer Michael Scotto, Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum will likely be traded before deadline day. The 30-year old has been linked with interest from the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and others.

The Blazers have been consistent with their plans to build the team around Damian Lillard. This has led to the franchise selling off two of its veterans, Robert Covington and Norman Powell.

The deal saw the players get acquired by the LA Clippers ahead of the trade deadline scheduled for February 10. The Blazers got Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe, forward Justise Winslow and rookie Keon Johnson in exchange. The deal also included the Blazers getting a second-round pick for the 2025 NBA draft.

The Blazers front office has also claimed that offloading Covington and Powell would create opportunities for Anfernee Simons, the Blazers 22-year old shooting guard. Tagging him as the core piece for the team going forward. CJ McCollum, owed $69.13 million to be spread over the next two seasons, has been pegged by rival executives to be possibly traded before deadline.

How has CJ McCollum fared this season?

PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 25: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarterat Moda Center on January 25, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

CJ McCollum has featured in 35 games for the Portland Trail Blazers this season, having missed 18 games owing to a pneumothorax (collapsed) injury. He started the season on a high, posting 34 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. His 34-point performance is still his best yet for the season as he strives to get back to such top quality.

The 2016 Most Improved Player of the Year currently averages 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. He leads the Blazers in field goals, placing second in points, 3-pointers, 2-pointers and assists.

This is his 9th season with the Blazers since being drafted by the franchise in the 2013 NBA draft. He was a first-round pick, selected as the 10th overall pick, making his debut on Jan. 8, 2014. He made his debut in the Blazers win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

