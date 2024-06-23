New York Knicks enter Paul George sweepstakes barring $48.8 million opt-in: Report 

Paul George has a $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 season but it’s widely reported that he will opt out and enter unrestricted free agency. Many teams are allegedly interested in acquiring George, including the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein threw a new team into the discussions: the New York Knicks.

“Another trusted source has advised me to keep the Knicks on the list as a potential trade suitor for George if the All-NBA swingman indeed opts into the final season of his current contract at $48.8 million,” Stein said. “That step would position George to push for a trade to another team.”

As per Stein, Paul George could request a trade to the Knicks if he opts into his player option. Opting in or extending with the LA Clippers could be the smartest decision as it would give the 34-year-old the most money.

George has been heavily linked with the Warriors, as Golden State tries to navigate through Klay Thompson’s impending free agency. There have been reports that Thompson might not re-sign with the Warriors even if he is offered the years and money that he is looking for.

It is reported that the four-time champion was unhappy with the Warriors brass for the past two years and has now been pushed toward looking for a fresh start. If he does leave, Golden State needs a new running partner alongside Steph Curry. As of now, it seems like the Warriors have their eyes on Paul George.

LA Clippers reportedly open to offering Paul George $152.3 million deal

When the Clippers acquired George and Kawhi Leonard in 2019, the expectation was to win championships and be the better team in LA. The Clippers have been to the conference finals once, while the LA Lakers won a title in 2020.

While the George and Leonard partnership hasn’t fetched the expected results, the franchise might not be done with the duo yet. According to NBA insider Keith Pompey, the Clippers are willing to offer a three-year, $152.3 million extension. The offer is similar to what Leonard accepted in the past offseason.

Even though it’s a great offer, it might fall short of Paul George’s expectations as it is reported that he is looking for a four-year deal. If the Clippers are to offer him a four-year extension, it would cost the team $221 million.

With only seven days remaining until free agency commences, the trade rumors surrounding George have reached fever pitch. It remains to be seen what eventually unfolds, but fans should brace for more rumors to hit them in the upcoming days as George could become the most sought-after free agent this offseason.