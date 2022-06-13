NBA Rumors Roundup: Damian Lillard has a list of players he wants to play with, Phoenix Suns might lose their star big man, and more - June 12th, 2022

The 2022 NBA Finals are tied at two games apiece with the Golden State Warriors winning Game 4 in Boston behind Steph Curry's wizardry. The "Baby-Faced Assassin" dropped 43 points and grabbed 10 rebounds with seven made 3-pointers to force the Dubs back into the series.

The finals are now reduced to a best-of-three series with two games in San Francisco. If the Celtics win, it will be their 18th title, the most all-time. Whereas if the Warriors win, it will be their fourth ring in six finals appearances in the last eight years.

NBA @NBA 43 PTS on the road. Tie the series 2-2.



Relive Steph's masterpiece. 43 PTS on the road. Tie the series 2-2.Relive Steph's masterpiece. https://t.co/NWhjyJcVhZ

The rest of the 28 teams are looking to improve for next season and are in offseason mode. Several players are on the trade block as teams try to bolster their rosters.

Meanwhile, many organizations are trying out college players to acquire solid prospects for the upcoming 2022 NBA draft.

Let's take a look at some rumors from around the league in the last 24 hours.

Washington Wizards might use their lottery pick in the 2022 NBA draft as a trade asset

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards courtside for Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Washington Wizards are in "win-now" mode and want to retain Bradley Beal for next season. They acquired Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis last year and are hoping to enter the playoffs with Beal and their other young assets.

The Wizards received the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft lottery and are reportedly looking to use it in the trade market.

They can acquire a veteran player right now that would help their quest for a playoff berth. According to NBA journalist Marc Stein, the Wizards will readily move their 10th overall pick if the right trade were to come around.

Toronto's OG Anunoby might head to the San Antonio Spurs

OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors on the bench.

OG Anunoby might end up on the trade market in the summer. He was reportedly upset with the lack of touches and usage in the new Toronto Raptors system and is looking for a chance.

Scottie Barnes was drafted in 2021 and immediately put on a show. He won the Rookie of the Year award, and Anunoby fell in the pecking order.

One former NBA executive spoke to NBA Analysis Network and gave some insight on Anunoby's future in the league. As per the report:

"If role is a concern for OG Anunoby as it sounds like it is, the Spurs may be his best bet. They don’t have a superstar taking a ton of shots and they could use a stronger wing to play the four next to Keldon Johnson."

Raptors Nation @RaptorsNationCP

clutchpoints.com/raptors-rumors… The Nuggets and Spurs are mentioned as potential trade destinations for OG Anunoby The Nuggets and Spurs are mentioned as potential trade destinations for OG Anunobyclutchpoints.com/raptors-rumors…

NBA reporter lists three players that Damian Lillard wants to play with

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Damian Lillard barely played the 2021-22 NBA season because of an abdomen injury, and the Blazers entered a sort of rebuild.

They traded away CJ McCollum and haven't acquired any better pieces to push for the playoffs. Lillard is now left with a bottom-table franchise in the competitive Western Conference where other teams are up-and-coming.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer attended the "Dunc’d On Podcast" with Nate Duncan. He spoke about three players that Lillard reportedly wants to play with. He mentioned the Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby, the Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton and the Atlanta Hawks' John Collins.

VCP Hoops @VCPHoops

vcphoops.com/?p=183429&feed… Report: Damian Lillard is interested in playing with Deandre Ayton Report: Damian Lillard is interested in playing with Deandre Aytonvcphoops.com/?p=183429&feed…

Deandre Ayton might have played his last game with the Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns during the 2021-22 season.

Deandre Ayton might be heading out of Arizona and looking for a new team in the summer. He is reportedly upset over lack of touches and his treatment as a glorified role player.

Ayton wants to be utilized as the team's star who is a focal point of the offense. When the Phoenix Suns didn't extend his contract, the rumors around his departure caught fire.

According to The Athletic's John Hollinger and James Edwards:

"I think it’s more likely than not that he’s in a new destination next season, especially if the Suns can work out a sign-and-trade that brings back some value.

"For whatever reason, I don’t think Phoenix is totally comfortable going forward with him on a big-money deal, and I think Ayton might be okay with going somewhere else if he can have a bigger offensive role."

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



It’s “more likely than not” the Suns center plays somewhere other than Phoenix next season, sources tell



More: Will Deandre Ayton be on the move this summer?It’s “more likely than not” the Suns center plays somewhere other than Phoenix next season, sources tell @johnhollinger More: theathletic.com/3349458/?sourc… Will Deandre Ayton be on the move this summer?It’s “more likely than not” the Suns center plays somewhere other than Phoenix next season, sources tell @johnhollinger.More: theathletic.com/3349458/?sourc… https://t.co/lRo9v2Vau2

Houston Rockets might put Christian Wood on the trade block ahead of the NBA draft

Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets received the third pick in the 2022 NBA draft lottery. A consensus top three pick in the class is Paulo Banchero. Several mock drafts by major publications have the Rockets selecting Banchero with the third overall pick.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Rockets are unsure about a future with forward Christian Wood. A potential Banchero arrival is the reason. He reported:

"Banchero’s expected arrival could have a huge impact on the future of Christian Wood, who’s entering the final year of his contract at $14.3 million. Rival executives who’ve spoken with HoopsHype expect the Rockets to gauge the trade market on Wood’s value this summer.

"Houston needs to decide if Wood, who turns 27 in September, is going to be a long-term member of the core or be traded for future assets that may align better with Jalen Green and potentially Banchero."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via hoopshype.com/lists/aggregat…) The Rockets are expected to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 overall pick this summer, so they’re expected to “gauge” the trade market for Christian Wood.(via @MikeAScotto The Rockets are expected to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 overall pick this summer, so they’re expected to “gauge” the trade market for Christian Wood.(via @MikeAScotto, hoopshype.com/lists/aggregat…) https://t.co/LIlqUx11DJ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far