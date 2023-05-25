“We’re not going free-agent shopping” – Brian Windhorst on why the Dallas Mavericks could retain Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is set to be a free agent this offseason. The market for the mercurial All-Star will be interesting to watch. The Dallas Mavericks have said they want Irving back, but it remains to be seen if the two sides can reach an agreement.

Irving recently said he is undecided on his future and is not thinking about a new deal. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is not so sure that is true for Irving and his camp.

“Kyrie has been really focused on his contract for a long time,” Windhorst said. “When he didn’t get the contract extension he wanted with the (Brooklyn) Nets, he demanded a trade. For him to say that he is not thinking about his contract, I don’t think his actions reflect that. I think he thinks about it a lot.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Mavericks have a tough decision to make as they went 8-12 with Irving in the lineup. Irving is eligible for a five-year, $272.9 million deal if he re-signs with the Mavs.

Windhorst believes Dallas could be a main option for Irving next season.

“I don’t think we should discount the Dallas Mavericks. Even though they said we’re not going free-agent shopping,” Windhorst said when talking about potential destinations for Irving. “They could make that 10th pick in the upcoming draft available, and they have some contracts they can trade.”

Windhorst said he may be seeing through the smoke screens and that the Mavericks will be searching for new talent to put alongside Luka Doncic. They will also have to decide whether to re-sign Christian Wood, who will also be a free agent.

“They are hunting for a big name, complementary piece to go alongside Luka Doncic and keep Kyrie Irving in the fold,” Windhorst said.

Although Windhorst believes the Mavericks are considering bringing Irving back, it may not be at the price he wants. Dallas may offer Irving something short of the potential max deal he is eligible for.

“But I am not sure if the Mavericks will make the kind of offer that Kyrie wants,” Windhorst said.

Could Irving end up on the Lakers?

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I think Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet have to be at the top of the list for the Lakers this offseason" ~ @ShamsCharania "I think Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet have to be at the top of the list for the Lakers this offseason" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive https://t.co/BwLH3fhPlK

Windhorst said the LA Lakers may also be a destination for Irving. It was a team he was almost traded to after he demanded a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

“At one time in midseason, the Lakers were something that were very interesting to (Irving), and the Lakers were somewhat interested in him,” Windhorst said. “He came to multiple Laker playoff games, and the Lakers are an option once again.”

Although the Lakers were interested this season, they may not be this offseason. Windhorst said recent comments from Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka may signal that they will not pursue Irving.

“I am not sure Rob Pelinka likes the connection (to Irving)," Windhorst said. "When he comes out and says that ‘we are focused on keeping our young core together,’ that is code for we are not going shopping for a big free agent.”

Poll : 0 votes