NBA Rumors: Former MVP set to sign a mammoth 5-year, $254M extension in the offseason, the richest contract in league history

Nikola Jokic went through another NBA season as the centerpiece of the Denver Nuggets, who finished sixth in the Western Conference. Without Jamal Murray (knee, out all season) and Michael Porter Jr. (back, nine games), Jokic did the heavy lifting.

Jokic took up the challenge, averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists through 74 regular-season games. His performance earned him a spot among the finalists for Most Valuable Player, alongside Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Although the playoffs ended in a 4-1 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Jokic is still part of the team’s future. According to Sam Amick of “The Athletic,” Denver is ready to offer the big man a $254 million five-year supermax extension this summer. Once Jokic signs the reported deal, it will become the largest contract in NBA history.

The reigning MVP said he would jump at such an offer:

“I would like it, of course, but it’s not something that I’m deciding. I think, of course, if it’s offered — if (the) offer is on the table — of course, I’m going to accept it, because I really like the organization and really like the people who work here.”

Jokic started playing for the Nuggets in 2015-16 after getting picked 41st in the 2014 draft. It took him a couple of years to become a regular starter, but since then he has grown into one of the NBA's best all-round players.

Jokic won his first MVP trophy last season and is in contention for the honor again this season. He is the type of player who contributes in every aspect of the game, making it a no-brainer for the Nuggets to retain him.

However, the ongoing postseason has proved he can only carry the one-man act until the regular season wraps up. In the playoffs, another superstar needs to rise from within the ranks before Jamal Murray is fully ready to play. A disappointing playoff run could also motivate the Nuggets to look outside in a bid to strengthen the team.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets exit in first round of playoffs

Statistically, Nikola Jokic carried his momentum from the regular season into the playoffs, but the Golden State Warriors were too good for the Nuggets. The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole averaged more than 20 points per game as the Nuggets registered just one win, 126-121 in Game 4.

Jokic averaged a playoffs-leading 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds 5.8 assists,1.6 steals and 1.0 block per game. In terms of numbers, he led the team in all categories, trailing only in blocks to Aaron Gordon.

Jokic was able to deliver on the stat sheet, but converting the numbers into wins was what lacked against the Warriors. The disappointing postseason was a clear indicator that Jokic is still away from superstar status. But the 26-year-old put up a fight throughout the year.

Jokic has definitely earned his status of being the face of the franchise. But it’s time the organization surrounds him with the best possible roster to contend for the NBA championship.

