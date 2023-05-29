"Not sure who Ray would be pulling for"- Paul Pierce has still not forgiven Ray Allen for leaving the Celtics and joining the Heat

Ray Allen hit an iconic 3-pointer for the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals. It was one of the most famous shots in NBA history. He was also part of the legendary “Big 3” with the Boston Celtics in the mid 2000's.

Allen, who played alongside Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, won an NBA title with the Celtics in 2008.

The Celtics 'Big 3' had a messy breakup. Allen left the Celtics and signed a deal with the Miami Heat to play alongside LeBron James prior to the 2012-13 season. Paul Pierce still holds a grudge against Allen for his free agency decision.

'The Truth' wrote on Instragram that he is excited to watch Game 7 between the Celtics and Heat on Monday. A fan commented on the post, asking Pierce to bring Garnett and Allen to Boston to attend Game 7.

Paul Pierce took the opportunity to throw some shade to Allen. He replied to the comment saying “I am not sure who Ray would be rooting for.”

Why did Allen have beef with the Celtics?

Allen's dismay with the Celtics is well documented. He was not in attendance for a ceremony celebrating the 2008 championship team. However, Allen joined Paul Pierce to watch Garnett's number retirement ceremomy at TD Garden.

Allen initially wanted to re-sign with Boston following the 2011-12 season. He reportedly had internal disagreements with the Celtics' front office, which swayed him to join the Heat.

The two sides could not agree on contract details and compensation. Allen also had issues with point guard Rajon Rondo. He did not appreciate the front office prioritizing Rondo over him.

Allen did not like being involved in trade rumors after he injured his ankle. The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals. Allen left for Miami during the offseason.

The 10-time NBA All-Star said he considered returning to Boston if they signed Kevin Durant prior to the 2016-17 season. Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors instead.

Allen retired following the 2013-14 season. He was rumored to come out of retirement to join the Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks but never came back to the league. Allen was inducted to the basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

