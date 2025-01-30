Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the Western Conference for the past five years. However, this year's team is markedly different from its predecessors, lacking consistency and offensive punch behind Jokić. With the NBA trade deadline about a week away, the Nuggets have been rumored to be targeting two of the big names expected to be available.

The Nuggets (28-19) currently sit in fourth place in the West, but they have been a volatile team throughout the season. More specifically, the team is excellent when their three-time MVP plays. When he doesn't, things don't go well for them.

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Nuggets have a +12.4 efficiency differential with Jokić on the court, by far the biggest number on the team and almost in the entire NBA. When Jokić sits, though, the Nuggets are a shocking -13.8. The drastic drop-off has the Nuggets looking to add another offensive contributor to help the team survive the minutes when Jokić rests.

The Denver Nuggets don't have a lot of trade assets when compared to the rest of the league, making it more difficult for them to pull off a big trade. The team has four future tradeable first-round picks, along with one sizeable contract attached to a young player in Zeke Nnaji that could be seen as semivaluable before the Nuggets trade away a key part of their rotation.

The two targets the Nuggets have their eyes set on are the New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine. However, both are on lofty contracts; a $36 million expiring deal for Ingram and the last three years of LaVine's five-year, $215 million contract. For the Nuggets to bring in either Ingram or LaVine, they would need to part ways with Michael Porter Jr.

LaVine and Ingram provide similar pros and cons to the Nuggets if they were to bring either of them in via trade. Both are excellent offensive players, securing All-Star appearances after leading their teams in scoring. However, both are also below-average defenders when compared to the rest of the NBA. Ironically though, both are better defenders than Porter Jr. according to Cleaning the Glass.

How can Nikola Jokić and Co. bring in Ingram or LaVine?

Trading for either Brandon Ingram or Zach LaVine would cost the Nuggets at least Michael Porter Jr., but likely a bit more to bring both in. Taking things one by one, here's a look at what a trade for Brandon Ingram could entail.

Denver receives: F Brandon Ingram, F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

New Orleans receives: F Michael Porter Jr., F Dario Saric, 2025 first-round pick (top five protected), 2028 second-round pick (unprotected)

The Pelicans might be already looking into moving on from Brandon Ingram, but for them to take on Michael Porter Jr. and the last three years of his five-year, $179 million contract, they would likely ask for future draft capital. The Nuggets might still be inclined to do this deal, however, because as long as they have a healthy Nikola Jokić, their draft picks won't be very high.

While Robinson-Earl and Saric appear to simply be trade fodder, both have proven in previous stints that they can still contribute to their teams as playmakers off the bench. In the right spot, they can fill the roles that Kyle Anderson and Kenrich Williams play on the Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder, respectively.

An Ingram trade does represent risk to the Nuggets come next offseason though. Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and could walk away from Denver, leaving the Nuggets with nothing. However, moving Porter's contract would give the team the financial flexibility to offer Ingram a longer-term deal to keep him alongside Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

Ingram slots into Porter's spot in the starting lineup, providing the Nuggets with better playmaking than they had as well as a better ball handler and driver who can put pressure on the rim or kick out to shooters. Denver's offense can be stagnant when Porter has the ball, and Ingram's playstyle eliminates that.

Ingram is averaging 22.2 points per game along with 5.2 assists this season, both more than Porter's averages. Ingram presents some injury risk, however, having not appeared in a game since December with a left ankle sprain.

A Zach LaVine deal would provide the Nuggets with more stability in the future, but it doesn't present them with the highest ceiling. LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring, averaging 24.0 ppg to go along with 4.5 apg and 4.8 rpg in 45 games this year. LaVine, a two-time All-Star, would bring in some desperately needed 3-point shooting, making 44.6% from deep.

Here's a look at one potential Nuggets-LaVine trade:

Denver receives: G Zach LaVine

Chicago receives: F Michael Porter Jr., C Zeke Nnaji, 2027 first-round pick (OKC), 2028 second-round pick

Neither contract is particularly valuable in this trade, but the Bulls would acquire two young players as they continue their rebuild as well as two future draft picks to add to their collection. Nnaji is so far unproven in the NBA, but being in Chicago would allow him to get playing time to improve his game instead of being stuck behind Nikola Jokić and DeAndre Jordan on the depth chart.

LaVine brings a good offensive skillset to the Nuggets, but bringing him in would require Denver coach Mike Malone to tinker with his starting five. Because of LaVine and Jamal Murray's lackluster defensive skills, Malone would need to heavily consider starting Peyton Watson alongside Aaron Gordon to help buoy the defense.

The Nuggets face a big decision with the deadline growing closer and closer as they prepare to make a playoff push in the competitive Western Conference.

