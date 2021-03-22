Orlando Magic demand high price for Nikola Vucevic, Boston Celtics join the pursuit of Evan Fournier | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

In the middle of another losing season before the NBA trade deadline, the Orlando Magic have been the subject of many trade rumors. Despite having the fourth-worst record in the NBA this season, the Orlando Magic have three standout stars who could help fetch them a few future assets to combine with their current crop of young stars.

Power forward Aaron Gordon is the most likely star to be departing the Orlando Magic prior to the NBA trade deadline. However, Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic could also be on the move, as per the latest NBA trade rumors in this regard.

NBA trade deadline: Orlando Magic's asking price set too high for Nikola Vucevic

The Orlando Magic battled past the Brooklyn Nets recently.

The Orlando Magic's most prized asset this season has been Nikola Vucevic.

Without the 7' center, the Magic would have had an even worse record. In fact, Vucevic is currently estimated to have contributed to 4.4 wins for the franchise in a career season this campaign.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the Orlando Magic are looking at Vucevic as their focal point going into next season. So if teams were to attempt a trade for Vucevic, the bar would be exceedingly high. In a recent report by Sam Amick and Jared Weiss in this regard, the Orlando Magic could only be persuaded to part ways with Vucevic if they get a very lucrative trade package:

"Sources say a Jrue Holiday-level trade package could convince them to part ways with Vucevic. But he is considered unavailable by rival executives and appears very likely to stay that way."

Jrue Holiday was brought by the Milwaukee Bucks in the off-season via a four-team trade package that saw the New Orleans Pelicans bring in two future first-round picks and two first-round swaps with the Bucks. The Pelicans also received Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe in the said deal.

It truly is a seller's market, and the seller can dictate a price they know desperate buyers could be willing to pay.

Vucevic does fall into the category of a game-changer for any contending team to, especially for the Boston Celtics, who are in desperate need of an All-Star center that could offer both points and rim protection.

Nikola Vucevic is the third center in NBA history with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ threes in a game — joining Nikola Jokic and DeMarcus Cousins.



38 PTS

10 REB

6 AST

6 3PT



It's also the first 35/10/5/5 game by a Magic player since Tracy McGrady in 2004.

The Orlando Magic leader is averaging a personal best 24.6 points a night on 48% shooting and grabbing 11.8 rebounds per outing this season. No other center in the league is making more 3-point attempts than Vucevic, who makes 40.7% of 6.5 attempts per night.

It is no surprise the Orlando Magic are resisting to part ways with Vucevic, who will continue to garner interest as long as his stellar performances continue.

It is unlikely a deal could be done for him prior to the upcoming NBA trade deadline. But crazier things have happened before when teams get desperate.

NBA trade deadline: Orlando Magic could attract suitors for Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier poured in 31 points for the Orlando Magic against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

One player that is more likely to part ways with the Orlando Magic is versatile French guard Evan Fournier.

With the 28-year old entering free agency in the summer, it seems sensible that the franchise would want to continue their rebuild now than offer Fournier a new contract.

Shams Charania has reported in this regard that the Boston Celtics could be a potential suitor for Fournier, according to league sources. With the impending NBA trade deadline, Fournier's expiring contract and sharpshooting ability make sense for a side that need a creative spark in offense and has a win-now attitude.

Alongside Tatum and Brown, Fournier could be Boston's third scorer, as he is averaging his most efficient points per minute in his ninth season this campaign. He is also shooting at 45% from the field and 38% from the three while grabbing 1.1 steals per outing.

Fournier is underrated in the league, considering he averages 19.1 points and 3.6 assists a night for the Orlando Magic.

He is a consistent scorer that the Celtics could obtain by sending Orlando the young assets they are seeking to acquire in any deal for their players. A deal such as this could be far more likely prior to the deadline than one for Vucevic.