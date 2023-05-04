Paul Pierce believes Kawhi Leonard should consider retirement

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has not played more than 60 games in one season since 2016-17. Leonard was also forced out of the first round series in this year’s playoffs after two games due to injury. He played in 52 games this season.

There were rumors around Leonard that he may retire in 2017 when he forced his way out of San Antonio over concerns about his knee. The Spurs eventually traded Leonard to the Toronto Raptors. Leonard led the Raptors to their first ever NBA title.

SHOWTIME Basketball @shobasketball



Watch the latest episode of Ticket and The Truth on the Showtime Basketball YouTube. The Clippers have a big off-season ahead and Kawhi’s status will be the highest priority.Watch the latest episode of Ticket and The Truth on the Showtime Basketball YouTube. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The Clippers have a big off-season ahead and Kawhi’s status will be the highest priority.Watch the latest episode of Ticket and The Truth on the Showtime Basketball YouTube. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dVJbVvX6gQ

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NBA star Paul Pierce says Leonard’s health concerns are too much now and Leonard should consider retirement.

“If I’m Kawhi Leonard, I would really consider retirement,” said Pierce.

Pierce made the comments on his YouTube show The Ticket & The Truth which he co-hosts with former teammate Kevin Garnett. Pierce went on to say the concerns for Kawhi Leonard go beyond his physical health.

“This has a lot to do with what his body has been through. If his body is not holding up, he has to think about that. I am more worried about him as a person though."

The veteran player knows sometimes the injuries are not the player’s fault.

“Kawhi has probably been the most unreliable and unlucky player in the league. It is unlucky what he is dealt with injury wise,” added Pierce.

What should the Clippers do?

The Clippers took a big bet trading multiple first-round picks and players to bring in Kawhi Leonard and fellow All-Star Paul George. One of those players was now All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Both are under contract next season and are each to make $45.6 million each. Both players have a $48 million player option the following year.

Pierce said the Clippers are amazing with the two players but is not sure they should keep going with the duo.

“They need help. The problem is, your two best players are always injured. History is showing with these two players, there is nothing to do with their game. When they are healthy, this is one of the best teams in the league,” said Pierce about the Clippers.

The Clippers will need to make some moves to get under the salary cap next season or make a big trade to acquire more veteran help. Owner Steve Ballmer has shown he is willing to pay the luxury tax.

Poll : 0 votes