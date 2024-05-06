Philadelphia 76ers emerge as potential candidates for reunion with Jimmy Butler: Reports

Jimmy Butler may be the latest NBA star on the move, at least according to recent trade rumors. NBA free agency is two months away yet the rumors are already flying of potential destinations for the star players who have already been eliminated from the playoffs. Butler is rising to the top of that rumored list. Recent reports have Butler potentially returning to Philadelphia to reunite with Joel Embiid.

Jimmy Butler is eligible for an extension with the Miami Heat. He is set to make $48.7 million next season and has a player option worth $52.4 million the following season.

If the Heat does not offer Butler the extension, the Sixers are angling to acquire the veteran forward. Philly is a potential suitor for the 34-year-old despite the two sides ending on icy terms previously according to Marc Stein and RealGM.

Butler last played in the play-in tournament against the Sixers. His Miami Heat lost to Philly and Butler injured his MCL in the game. Butler missed the entirety of the Miami Heat’s first-round series loss to the Boston Celtics.

The 76ers could make the move happen. They are expected to have over $60 million in cap space this summer. Philadelphia only has four players under contract for next season before free agency.

That number includes Tyrese Maxey who will be a restricted free agent. The Sixers are expected to offer him the max this summer but would still have room to sign Butler.

According to Miami Herald reporter, Anthony Chiang, Butler is seeking a maximum two-year extension. The deal would add $113 million to his current deal in Miami. He also reported that Butler and his camp could cause problems and demand a move if not offered the maximum extension.

Jimmy Butler’s fit in Philadelphia

Butler could fit right into the Philly lineup. He would be a huge upgrade in Tobias Harris’s position alongside Maxey and Embiid. He could share playmaking duties with Maxey and give the Sixers a much better third-scoring option than Harris.

Butler first played in Philadelphia for most of the 2018-19 season. He was dealt with Justin Patton to the Sixers in a trade for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jarryd Bayless and a second-round pick.

Butler played 55 games for Philly that season after being moved in November. Butler was dealt after calling out his Minnesota teammates and making a mess of things before demanding a trade.

Jimmy Butler played well alongside Embiid. He dropped a season-high 38 points in a win over the Detroit Pistons in December. Butler was part of one of the best starting rotations in the league that season alongside Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and JJ Redick. Jimmy Butler operated as a point guard at times as well.

He helped lead the Sixers to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers pushed the Toronto Raptors to a Game 7. Butler was nearly the hero in Game 7 as he tied the game with four seconds left. Kawhi Leonard then ended Butler’s season in Philly with his iconic bouncing buzzer beater.

Jimmy Butler averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game that season in Philly. He then moved to Miami in a sign-and-trade that offseason.