Phoenix Suns Trade Rumors: Chris Paul expected to be part of trade package

The first Phoenix Suns trade rumor includes Chris Paul, a veteran point guard. The Suns were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, which is why they'll likely retool their roster over the summer.

Paul is a fantastic player, but the Suns might be better off without him. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the team is expected to aggressively shop the 12-time All-Star this summer.

The Suns were eliminated in six games, but Paul played in only one game and had to leave Game 2 with an injury. Without him, the Suns were 2-2, but it wasn't enough to eliminate the Nuggets and advance to the Western Conference finals.

There will be many more Phoenix Suns trade rumors over the summer

The first Phoenix Suns trade rumor came less than 12 hours after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. However, considering how many problems the team has had, this most likely won't be the last trade rumor.

Chris Paul is 38, and while he can still play well, he had the worst season of his career statistically. He also suffered another injury in the playoffs and wasn't able to help the Suns beat the Nuggets.

Besides Paul, Deandre Ayton was also very disappointing. Due to this, it won't be surprising if his name appears in Phoenix Suns trade rumors very soon.

Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul may both be shipped this summer (Image via Getty Images)

Chris Paul has two years left on his contract with the Suns. He will receive $30.8 million in the 2023-24 season and $30 million in the final year of his contract. His contract is relatively big, but there is no doubt that he can be a great contributor on another team.

The Suns looked good without Paul and many fans and analysts believed they were better off without him. If they can acquire a younger piece for the point guard, they would drastically improve the long-term future of the team.

Ayton might also be involved in Phoenix Suns trade rumors (Image via Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns will likely keep Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the team. However, they could use all the other players in different trade packages.

By acquiring Durant earlier this year, the Suns lost their depth, and they'll have to improve it over the summer. They have two of the best scorers on the roster, so they are not far from becoming true contenders.

Chris Paul is no longer the player he used to be. However, he can still play well and could be a great contributor and leader on the right team.

