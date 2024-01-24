Phoenix Suns trade rumors: Miles Bridges potentially on the move to join forces with Kevin Durant and Co.

Amid their midseason resurgence, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly targeting two Charlotte Hornets players to bolster their roster, including controversial forward Miles Bridges.

The Suns (25-18) have won six straight games to climb into the top six in the Western Conference. However, they still lack reliable depth around their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

In his latest article, PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet suggested some moves that could solve Phoenix’s depth problem. Bourget named Hornets big man Nick Richards as a realistic trade target who could serve as the Suns’ backup center. However, he noted that the team is also interested in acquiring Bridges.

“A source has confirmed to PHNX Sports that the Suns are interested in Richards … as well as Miles Bridges,” Bourguet wrote.

Additionally, PHNX Sports’ FLEX From Jersey reported that improving on “the wing” is Phoenix’s “primary focus.”

However, Bourguet added that Phoenix landing Bridges is “an entirely different, entirely unpleasant conversation that’s not worth broaching unless those talks gain more serious traction.”

Bridges received a 30-game suspension from the NBA on Apr. 14 for “a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children.” Notably, the league deemed that he already served 20 games of his suspension last season after going unsigned for the entire season.

Bridges subsequently signed a one-year, $7.92 million qualifying offer with Charlotte this past offseason. He then served the final 10 games of his suspension at the beginning of this season before returning to the Hornets’ lineup on Nov. 17.

The 25-year-old has been productive since his return. However, many have been critical of the league’s decision to let him play ahead of his pending court case, which is set for Feb. 20.

So, given his expiring contract and questions about his legal situation, Bridges represents a risky trade target for the Suns.

Does Miles Bridges fit with the Phoenix Suns?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Miles Bridges’ situation, he could still provide Phoenix with a sizeable offensive boost this season.

Through 30 games, Bridges is averaging 20.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 3-pointers per game on 46.0% shooting.

The five-year veteran would give the Suns another frontcourt scoring option alongside Kevin Durant. He would also provide them with additional size and athleticism.

However, he would likely be a rental, as Phoenix reportedly wouldn’t have Bridges’ Bird Rights to be able to re-sign him in unrestricted free agency.

So, a deal would probably only make sense if the Suns believe that Bridges could put them over the top this season.

