5 best landing spots for Miles Bridges as Hornets interested in pulling the trigger before deadline

Miles Bridges is playing under a one-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets for $7.9 million. According to the latest reports, the team is ready to move him before the trade deadline.

The forward player substantially improved his game in the 2021-22 season and was set to become among the highest-paid players on the Hornets team. However, he missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season after being charged with domestic violence. This season, Bridges is averaging 20.6 ppg while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The reports have suggested that several teams in the league have shown an interest in exploring trade options for the Hornets player. Among the teams interested in trading for Bridges are the Dallas Mavericks, the Sacramento Kings and the Detroit Pistons.

Here is the list of top 5 teams that could be the best landing spots for Miles Bridges.

5 best landing spots for Miles Bridges

#1 Dallas Mavericks

Recently, the Dallas Mavericks have shown substantial interest in trading for a forward. Grant Williams has fallen out of the starting lineup, and the Mavs seem to need length on the floor, at least in the starting lineup.

Bridges might not give the Mavs a big push in terms of defense. However, he can be a good pick for the Mavs because of his catch-and-shoot skills and scoring in the paint. He is highly athletic and can also catch some rebounds for them.

With rookie Dereck Lively II already taking most of the responsibility, Bridges' presence might add to lesser responsibility for the rookie and more production.

#2 Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings were among the primary contenders in the Pascal Siakam trade before he was traded to the Indiana Pacers. Kings have also shown interest in trading for a star forward in the past few weeks.

There are reports that the Kings are interested in trading Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell and Kevin Huerter if they can get a reasonable return. Barnes and Huerter could have reasonable demand in the market.

Bridges would be an excellent pickup for the Kings. They are ranked seventh in the Western Conference, and adding Bridges would substantially help their offense.

#3 Detroit Pistons

Trading for any good player is the perfect option for the Detroit Pistons. They are dead last in the league in terms of win-loss record. They have won only four of the 42 games this season, and their chance of making it to the postseason is almost dead.

Pistions have shown interest in trading for a good forward who would help them in scoring. They also have trade assets that they can use in acquiring some valuable veteran players.

Bridges has length and is one of the best at joining his job as a forward. He can accelerate the Pistons scoring. He has a proven resume to will his scoring talent on the floor. The question remains if the Pistons are ready to let go of their young players and draft picks to bring in some certified talents.

#4 Miami Heat

Despite not having a great season, the Miami Heat are holding their fort in the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have done their best job to keep the Heat floating while they wait for the trade before the deadline in Feb.

Miami is not going to part with Butler, Adebayo or Herro. However, it can put Kyle Lowry in the market, but that might not create a big stir.

Miami is ranked 10th in defense and 20th in offense. Bridges would be a perfect fit for the team. He is not elite on defense but can score at will with his size and athleticism. Adding Bridges could elevate the Heat offense.

#5 LA Lakers

LA Lakers arguably had the best offseason among all the teams in the NBA. They acquired all the necessary pieces to give LeBron James and Anthony Davis a shot at winning the championship this season. However, things seem to be barely working for the Lakers.

They are ranked 22nd in offense and 14th in defense. LeBron James and the Lakers have been unable to put scoring pressure on the opponents so far. Adding Bridges can at least take away some scoring pressure from James and Davis.

