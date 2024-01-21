3 reasons why Lakers should pull the trigger for Spencer Dinwiddie and 2 reasons why they shouldn’t

The LA Lakers are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of 10-year guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets by the trade deadline. They see him as someone who could help shore up their backcourt as they try to turn things around.

The purple and gold are 10th in the Western Conference with a 21-22 record. They are not yet pressing the panic button but recognize that they have to shape up, even by way of trades, to go deep in the competition.

Among the players the Lakers are reportedly keen on is Dinwiddie. He has been going steady for 13.5 points, 6.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds in his second Brooklyn stint.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below are some of the pros and cons of the Lakers getting the services of Dinwiddie.

Three reasons why the Lakers should get Dinwiddie

#3 An able playmaker

Having Dinwiddie around would give the Lakers an able playmaker to run plays through to help ease the burden on superstar LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

He can make plays not only for himself but also for his teammates. Dinwiddie can be a bucket getter when required and be a facilitator at the same time.

Having a player like Dinwiddie, a career 14-point and 5-assist guy, should help the Lakers maintain competitiveness for a long stretch, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

#2 Adaptability

As has been the case for much of his 10-year NBA career, Dinwiddie is very adaptable to any situation.

He has spent time on the bench (Detroit) and has had his share of limelight as a starter (Brooklyn, Dallas and Washington), which he has proven to be capable of doing.

His addition to the Lakers should be a boon, as it would allow them flexibility to go for different looks, particularly on offense.

#1 Wants to play for the Lakers

California native Dinwiddie is reportedly also interested in playing for the Lakers, which is huge, as they would have a player who would be willing to contribute.

For a team like the Lakers looking to turn things around, everyone involved must be on the same page as they seek to move up the standings.

Two reasons why the Lakers should not pull the trigger on a Dinwiddie deal

#2 May cost a lot

Considering what Dinwiddie brings to the table, the Nets may not be willing to part ways with him too easily. Brooklyn may ask a lot from the Lakers.

While LA has some pieces to trade in exchange, like D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish, it may end up giving up more, which could be to detrimental in the long run.

#1 Dinwiddie is questionable on defense

There's no denying that Dinwiddie is a reliable option on offense, but on the defensive end, he's still a suspect, which the Lakers shouldn't ignore.

In the West, the competition is stiff, and things could all boil down to how the defenses fare.

If the Lakers can find a more suitable option to provide offense and defense with the same effectivity than Dinwiddie, they should consider it.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!