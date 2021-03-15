NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should target Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie has seen his name regularly come up as part of NBA Trade Rumors in recent weeks, as the Brooklyn Nets consider him their best tradeable asset. Multiple NBA teams have been reported to be interested. Dinwiddie earns around $11.4 million this season and has a $12.3 million player option for the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets have a hefty luxury tax bill. The likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were signed back in 2019, and they went on to add James Harden to their roster. The Nets will certainly be okay with trading Spencer Dinwiddie, since the shooting guard has torn his ACL and is set to miss the entirety of the 2020-21 NBA season.

This is NOT a repeat highlight. Repeat, this is NOT a repeat.



It is Spencer Dinwiddie's 12th dime, tho.



Stream #NETSonYES LIVE: https://t.co/fxzc15fY7J pic.twitter.com/ZttBhK2Nvp — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 11, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that Spencer Dinwiddie can be traded to

Spencer Dinwiddie had a breakthrough 2019-20 NBA season, and ended up averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 assists throughout the campaign.

However, the Brooklyn Nets are in need of defensive reinforcements. Dinwiddie is expected to become an unrestricted free agent after taking up the player option for next season.

In such a scenario, the Brooklyn Nets might be able to add depth to their roster while saving a huge amount of money in the form of the luxury tax bill.

#1 Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons were one of the first teams that were reported to be interested in Spencer Dinwiddie, despite the shooting guard’s torn ACL. The Pistons have only recently seen former All-Star Blake Griffin join the Brooklyn Nets after becoming a free agent, and signing Dinwiddie can be an important move for their future.

The Detroit Pistons are among the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, per @IanBegley https://t.co/PbFa6rmQRD pic.twitter.com/2uoCeJe5yQ — SNY (@SNYtv) February 27, 2021

While it will be interesting to see what kind of package the Brooklyn Nets can acquire for Spencer Dinwiddie, the Brooklyn Nets should be able to negotiate their way to the likes of Wayne Ellington and Delon Wright - perhaps even both.

Both players will add defensive depth and can prove to be instrumental in the Brooklyn Nets’ quest to land the NBA championship this season.

#2 New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have a veteran shooting guard in JJ Redick who will be content to play a bit-part role. He will also provide the Nets the ability to maintain intensity off the bench and step up when key players are injured.

Spencer Dinwiddie in action for the Brooklyn Nets

While the Brooklyn Nets will not be able to solve their defensive and rim-protection issues, their luxury tax bill will go down hugely, allowing them to set their sights on another potential move.

As far as the rumors are concerned, the New Orleans Pelicans will look for both Spencer Dinwiddie and Nicolas Claxton to be included in the move. The latter is set to see a further decrease in game-time due to the arrival of Blake Griffin.

#3 Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have had a terrible 2020-21 NBA season. They lost James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, and are in severe need of assets for future moves.

Spencer Dinwiddie offers the possibility of a potential big 3, with John Wall and Victor Oladipo looking like they have a bit too much to do every week.

sPenCeR dInWiDdiE IsNt cLuTcH pic.twitter.com/xnYpLv1Px3 — Spencer Dinwiddie Stan (@PrimeDinwiddie) May 1, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets should look to acquire PJ Tucker in return. He is a versatile forward who has experience and is a big defensive presence.

The Brooklyn Nets should be able to get him on a cheap contract, which will help them acquire a potentially useful piece and cut down on the luxury tax bill as well.