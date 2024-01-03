“A** trio”: Nets trio Cam Thomas, Royce O'Neale & Spencer Dinwiddie’s ‘triple cardio’ performance vs. Pelicans sparks hilarious reactions

The Brooklyn Nets were defeated by the New Orleans Pelicans 112-85 on Tuesday, their 19th loss of the season. Since the departure of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets have barely anything left to make the news. However, after Tuesday's game, they were in the news for a unique stat sheet.

Cam Thomas, Royce O'Neale, and Spencer Dinwiddie, three Nets offensive contributors, did not score a single point in the game. The Nets' trio played 68 minutes but scored 0 points.

The NBA fans had some hilarious reactions to this unique stat on Twitter. Calling out coach Jacque Vaughn for the poor coaching against the Pelicans, one of the fans wrote,

“jacque vaughn coaching masterclass.”

One of the fans made fun of the trio on social media.

“A** trio.”

Spencer Dinwiddie played 21 minutes in the game and missed all six field goal attempts. Thomas attempted 11 shots in just 20 minutes and missed all. O'Neale played for 28 minutes and missed all six of his shots from the field.

Nets Nic Claxton speaks on his free agency next season

After Kevin Durant and Irving were traded from the Brooklyn Nets, the teams lost their bargain to the New York Knicks for the best team in New York. Lately, the Nets have been linked to Donovan Mitchell with a trade interest in pursuit of bringing a star to the town.

However, the NBA executives are monitoring another star in the making with the Nets. Nic Claxton is set to become one of the top free agents next season. According to HoopsHype, 12 of the NBA executives believe that Claxton’s new salary could go over $20 million and up to $27 million.

In a conversation with HoopsHype, the Brooklyn Nets star was asked about his free agency next season and where he would want to be following the free agency. Claxton said that he would want to be with the Nets.

“A place where I’m wanted. I’m here now. Hopefully, everything works out with Brooklyn. I love it here.”

Claxton has gone through a big transformation in the last few seasons. He is not just a big man on the floor. Claxton is one of the leaders on the Nets’ defense. He has enhanced his shot-blocking ability against the bigger players and a unique skill to switch on defense to guard smaller players.

The Brooklyn Nets’ star has improved, but not a lot on offense. He is still a mediocre free-throw shooter who struggles to spread the floor on the perimiter. However, his presence on the court has been outstanding this season.

He is averaging 11.6 points this season on 61.7 percent shooting from the floor. He is also averaging 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game for the Nets.