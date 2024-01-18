5 forwards Dallas Mavericks should zero in on after fumbling Pascal Siakam trade

One of the teams who are considered to be buyers this season is the Dallas Mavericks. As such, they should aggressively pursue potential trades that can help improve their roster, and their record, before the NBA trade deadline which will be on February 8, 2024.

Initially, forward Pascal Siakam was someone who was viewed as an individual who could help the Mavs establish themselves as legitimate contenders this season. However, with Siakam being traded to the Indiana Pacers instead, the Mavs will need to look elsewhere. Here are five forwards the Dallas Mavericks can trade for.

5 forwards the Dallas Mavericks should zero in on with Pascal Siakam no longer being available

#1 Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga and the Dallas Mavericks can help each other out

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most prominent teams in the NBA's rumor mill when it comes to trades. There have been speculations that everyone except Steph Curry is available for the right price and the Dallas Mavericks should take advantage of that.

Jonathan Kuminga has shown great potential on the offensive end, however, it sometimes feels like he is underutilized in Steve Kerr's system. Playing alongside natural playmakers, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic could help unlock his true potential, benefiting both Kuminga and the Mavs.

#2 PJ Washington

Playing with Kyrie and Luka can benefit PJ Washington

PJ Washington is a consistent scoring threat who can also crash the boards on either end of the floor. This season, he is averaging 12.6 ppg and 5.3 rpg. Currently, he is hitting career lows on both FG% and 3-point% with 41.9% and 30.9% respectively.

Washington could benefit more from an offense that can create space like the Mavs, while the Mavs could benefit from having another versatile scorer who can make cuts toward the rim or space the floor.

#3 Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant can make the Mavs' offense almost unstoppable

Adding another scorer to serve as an option after Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving could help propel the Mavs higher in the standings, which means they can avoid being a play-in team this post-season.

Jerami Grant is an extremely reliable scorer who is averaging 21.4 ppg on 45.9% shooting from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc. Not only will this trade add another dimension to the Mavs' already high-powered offense, but the change of scenery can also benefit Grant who might not fit the Portland TrailBlazers' timeline.

#4 Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma is a versatile forward

The Dallas Mavericks require a more versatile forward and neither Grant Williams nor Maxi Kleber have fulfilled this role effectively for them. Thankfully, the trade market still has several versatile forwards available such as Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma has become a bit of a meme due to the Washington Wizards' struggles and his seemingly occasional lack of focus. However, becoming a part of a contending team with a veteran like Kyrie to keep him in check might just be what he needs.

Additionally, despite his current team's status, Kuzma is putting up numbers that can help a team contend. His 22.4 ppg, 4.2 apg, and 6.3 rpg could be just what the Mavs need to become real threats in the West.

#5 Dorian Finney-Smith

Dorian Finney-Smith could return to the Dallas Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly have a very high asking price for forward Dorian Finney-Smith. According to reports, the Nets want two first-round picks or something equivalent.

The Dallas Mavericks are a team that can afford to give the Nets what they want as they have possession of their firsts in 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028. Acquiring Finney-Smith can bolster the Mavs' defense which is only rated at 116.5 (20th in the NBA).

