5 realistic landing spots for Kyle Kuzma amid Wizards forward trade rumors

The clock is ticking for Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards as the organization has started to look for trade deals for the forward. According to reports, the Wizards is eyeing a trade that would send the 2020 champion to a different team.

Washington is expected to demand multiple draft picks in exchange for Kuzma. This means there's a high possibility that he could get traded to a rebuilding team. Contending teams usually don't boast a ton of future picks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kuzma is playing his third season with the Wizards and is averaging a career-high in scoring and assists. He's putting up 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Book got the hardest shoe out": Kyle Kuzma bows down to Devin Booker's sneaker game inspired by 'Jordan 1's'

The Wizards have started to plan for Kyle Kuzma's future with the team after OG Anunoby's trade

The New York Knicks surprised plenty of people with their move to acquire OG Anunoby. In his first game, he showcased his skills by defending Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

According to sources, Washington started to shop for Kyle Kuzma after Anunoby was traded. Kuzma is having the best season of his career, statistically. This will urge the team to demand multiple first-round picks for him. Plus, his four-year, $90 million deal won't be as expensive as others think it would be. He's producing at a high level and isn't getting overpaid by the team.

The Washington Wizards could command a significant amount of return package for Kuzma.

Also read: “The kids who need representation”: Kyle Kuzma partner Winnie Harlow’s kindness sparks confidence in young gymnast with Vitiligo

#5 Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

The Detroit Pistons are missing a few pieces to make things work this season. They also have a few future picks that could be useful for the Washington Wizards. Adding Kyle Kuzma could solve a few of their problems this season.

With Kuzma's scoring, the Pistons could improve on making shots if they add another offensive threat on the floor.

#4 Indiana Pacers

Washington Wizards v Indiana Pacers

Kuzma could fit into the offensive-oriented Indiana Pacers squad this season. His high-volume shot creation could be an upgrade from Obi Toppin, who isn't much of a threat from beyond the arc.

Pairing the former Utah standout with Tyrese Haliburton will give him easy looks, as he's already an elite playmaker.

#3 Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Washington Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks are constantly looking to upgrade their frontcourt depth. The addition of Kuzma could turn the Western Conference team into an offensive juggernaut.

Spacing wouldn't be an issue, as Kuzma will get to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, two of the best shot-creators in the league.

#2 San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Washington Wizards

Developing Victor Wembanyama isn't easy, as the San Antonio Spurs need a veteran presence. Kuzma is experienced enough to help the young Spurs squad to learn how to win.

After all, the 6-foot-9 power forward won the Larry O'Brien trophy with LeBron James in 2020.

#1 LA Lakers

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers

A return to the LA Lakers will always be a welcome idea when it comes to trade rumors regarding Kuzma. Unfortunately, the Lakers do not have enough draft capital they can use to have a reunion with the forward.

Expand Tweet

There's still a chance if the team decides to move some of their key players for Kuzma. With the Lakers, it could happen, as they're one of the central trade destinations for most stars.