Pascal Siakam trade: Details of all players involved in deal between Indiana Pacers & Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam has moved from the Toronto Raptors to the Indiana Pacers in a three-team trade that also involved the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pacers and Raptors reportedly engaged in serious talks on Tuesday, and the deal was completed on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, Pascal Siakam will join the Pacers along with a second-round pick from the Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Raptors will land three first-round picks, Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora from Indiana as well as Kira Lewis Jr. from New Orleans.

Pascal Siakam, who won the 2019 NBA championship in Toronto, has been on an expiring contract and averaged 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season.

Bruce Brown is averaging a career-high 12.1 ppg and has a club option for the 2024-25 season. Brown won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in June and has also played for the Brooklyn Nets in his six seasons.

Jordan Nwora, posting 5.2 ppg, is on an expiring contract. Kira Lewis Jr. appeared in 15 games with the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 2.9 ppg and 1.2 apg. He will become a restricted free agent this summer and can get a $7.9 million offer by the Raptors.

Pascal Siakam excited about move to Pacers, willing to discuss long-term deal

The addition of Pascal Siakam makes the Indiana Pacers a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers land an All-Star big man and former NBA champion to create a Big Three with Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton.

The move allows Siakam to fight for a championship again. Indiana (23-17) is sixth in the East, tied with the New York Knicks. The Cleveland Cavaliers (23-15, in fourth) and Miami Heat (24-16, in fifth) are just a game ahead.

The Raptors (15-23), who are on a four-game losing skid, are 12th in the East. Toronto trails the Brooklyn Nets (16-23), who hold the final play-in spot, by one-and-a-half games.

"I am excited that Pascal is getting a first-class opportunity with the Pacers, being paired with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner and being coached by a great coach in Rick Carlisle," his agent, Todd Ramasar, told Andscape, via ESPN.

Joining the Pacers and its young core allows Pascal Siakam to fight for his second NBA championship, and the All-Star big man is inclined to discuss a new deal with Indiana that will let him stay with the franchise long-term.

Siakam will return to Toronto as an opponent on Feb. 14, when the Raptors host the Pacers at Scotiabank Arena.

