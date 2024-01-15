Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Predictions, starting lineups and betting tips | January 15, 2024

The NBA has scheduled 10 games on Martin Luther King Day, on Monday. One of them is the Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat.

The Heat are fifth in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets are 10th in the same conference. The Nets are coming off a 111-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are having a better season after an early slump. They won their last game against the Charlotte Hornets, 104-78, and will fancy their chances of back-to-back victories.

The Nets and the Heat have met three times this season, with the Nets winning twice. All three games in the regular season happened in Nov. 2023. The last time they faced each other was on Nov. 25, which the Nets won 112-97.

The Heat and the Nets have faced each other 139 times, with the Heat winning 79 and losing 60 times.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The contest between the two Eastern Conferences will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The tip-off of the game is scheduled at 5:20 p.m. IST. The game will be televised on YES Network. Fans can also watch the game live by purchasing NBA League Pass on the NBA official app.

Moneyline: Heat (2.20) vs Nets (1.71)

Spread: Heat +2.5 (-110) vs Nets -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Heat -111 (o217.5) vs Nets -111 (u217.5)

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat preview

Both the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat have had mixed results in their last few games.

The Heat has won three of their last five games, while their two losses have come against OKC Thunder and the Phoenix Suns. They have beat the Hornets, Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic and have an impressive 23-16 record.

Meanwhile, the Nets haven’t had a great record in their last five games. They have lost four of these games, with their only win coming against the Thunder. The Nets have a poor 16-22 record so far, including seven losses in their last eight games.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat starting lineups

The Nets are expected to have all their players in their starting lineup. They are expected to start with Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

The Heat, meanwhile, will have to play without their two best players, Jimmy Butler and Jaime Jaquez Jr. They could start with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat betting tips

Although Miami is playing without Butler and Jaime Jaquez Jr., they still have startets Adebayo and Herro.

Bam’s presence on the defensive end and Herro’s on the offensive end will be a big factor. Herro is leading the Heat in PPG, averaging 22.4 PPG and 4.5 APG, shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

For the Nets, the best bet is Mikal Bridges, who is leading their offense, averaging 21.3 PPG and 5.3 RPG. Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton are two other big factors who could impact the game.

Johnson is averaging 20.5 PPG, while Claxton is averaging 12.2 PPG. Claxton’s presence on the defensive end is also a big factor.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat prediction

Their previous record, at least in the last few games, the Miami Heat have an edge over the Nets. They have struggled on both ends of the floor. The defense from the Heat could be a big factor, as they are ranked 11th in the league.

Meanwhile, the Nets do not have much of a bargaining point against the Heat on either side of the floor. They are ranked 17th in offense and 21st in defensive efficiency.

The Heat have a higher chance to win.

