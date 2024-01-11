"Violence in NBA" - Tristan Thompson knocking down Nic Claxton has NBA Twitter going bonkers

Drama ensued between Tristan Thompson and Nic Claxton as the two big men got into a scuffle in the middle of their game. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets played against each other in the NBA Paris game, giving fans a light taste of the NBA experience.

Fans were surprised to see a scuffle between the opposing big men. Claxton caught a lob pass and dunked the ball hard over Thompson in the middle of the game. After the basket, the Nets center flexed and taunted the veteran big man.

Thompson didn't let it slide that easily as he walked toward Claxton and bumped into him. The contact wasn't that hard, but the younger big man still fell on the floor. This led to players trying to restrain the two big men, more specifically, the Cavs veteran.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Thompson was issued a flagrant foul 2 for his behavior on the court and was ejected shortly after. Fans quickly shared their thoughts on his ejection and what had happened in the game. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Claxton was only issued a technical foul for the scuffle. But the Cavs got the last laugh as they had a 111-102 win over the Nets. Thompson only had 10 minutes of playing time, however, scoring a point and grabbing two rebounds.

You might also be interested in reading this: Tristan Thompson asked to produce 'additional evidence' after filing petition demanding guardianship of younger epileptic brother

Tristan Thompson announced as Special Olympics Global Ambassador

Tristan Thompson is no stranger to being around people with special needs as he has a brother born with disabilities. Because of this, he was chosen as the global ambassador for the Special Olympics. Thompson shared this moment recently.

"I’m excited and honored to partner with Special Olympics," said Thompson. "This is a great opportunity to support an amazing organization, but also use my platform and voice to help support athletes with intellectual disabilities. As a Global Ambassador, I will help inspire others to be more inclusive and take action to help change the stereotypes that exist for people with disabilities."

Expand Tweet

As the new ambassador, he will use his platform and experience to help promote "inclusion through sport." Thompson will be active in working with local and global entities that are in collaboration with the Special Olympics. CEO of the Special Olympics International, Mary Davis, talked about the Cavs big man being involved in their goals.

"Special Olympics is honored to name Tristan Thompson as our newest Global Ambassador," Davis said. "At Special Olympics, a more inclusive world begins with sports, and the impact extends far beyond the playing field. Tristan demonstrates passion and dedication to creating a more inclusive world where exclusion has no place, and everybody belongs and is respected."

Thompson joins fellow NBA players Devin Booker, Andre Drummond and Damian Lillard, who are all involved with the Special Olympics.

Also read: "You guys were two peas in a pod" - Tristan Thompson issues emotional apology to Kylie Jenner for Jordyn Woods fiasco