LeBron James' dream home in Beverly Hills mansion haunted by alleged squatters nearby, charges $75 entry fee to the chaos

LeBron James' dream house neighborhood in Beverly Hills has become the center of daily chaos since October 2023. As per Daily Mail, 'squatters' in a mansion, which is only two doors away from the LA Lakers’ star dream house, have been creating havoc with rave parties in the neighborhood area all day long.

Things have reportedly gotten so much out of hand that the police have been unable to put it under control. Reportedly, the party starts after 2 AM and runs morning. Since it started, there have been alleged occasions of fire breakouts, assaults and multiple arrests from the buildings.

Meanwhile, the squatters are even advertising the rooms in the $2.3 million-worth mansion on Booking.com, renting each room for $300 per night. The house has four bedrooms and is spread over 5,857 sq ft. Moreover, the party-goers in the mansion allegedly have to pay $75 as an entry fee to the party.

James' house manager told Daily Mail he had to put security guards at the property because of the squatters.

'I've heard from my security team up there about all the crazy cars, crazy parties at night, how we're not able to get into our property sometimes because they're blocking the street with their cars, and just the nuisance at night with the loud music and people floating out to the streets,' he said.

Police have reportedly tried to vacate the premises, however, the occupants have shown valid tenant agreement. The property agent for the mansion has denied the validity of the papers, however, the police haven’t been able to legally vacate the premises.

The mansion reportedly belonged to Dr. Munir Uwaydah, who fled the country following allegations of murdering his girlfriend in 2013. He was under investigation. The property is now under his mortgage lender and they have hired people to investigate into the squatters.

The area is home to some notable people in the entertainment business, from singer John Legend to Entourage and Ballers producer Steve Levinson. Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Ron Burkle live less than half a mile away from LeBron James' house.

Details about LeBron James’ dream house in Beverley Hills

LeBron James became the first ever currently-active basketball player to become a billionaire. He is currently worth a billion dollars by Forbes and remains the richest active player in the league.

James has played for over two decades in the league and has owned many homes across different cities in America. However, his new home in Beverley Hills will reportedly be the most memorable one and also the biggest of all. He purchased the property in 2020.

The LA Lakers star’s new mansion reportedly cost $36.8 million and will feature 10,000 square feet of living space, while having a total of 2.5 acres of property. The property was originally built in 1934 and was home to the famous actress Audrey Hepburn. However, James took the permission to demolish the old house and build a new one for himself.

The house in Beverley Hills will include four bedrooms, two suites, eight bathrooms, a pool, a pool house and a tennis court.

