Sacramento Kings NBA Trade Deadline: 3 reasons why Mike Brown should go all-in on Kyle Kuzma

The Sacramento Kings could be a buyer at the NBA trade deadline. The Kings and coach Mike Brown could be looking to add another significant piece to bolster their roster. Sacramento will be trying to build upon their first-round playoff exit last season. It was an unfortunate end to an incredible season where the Kings were the third seed in the West.

The Kings could target a huge All-Star name. They could also look to add a star player who may not be as big of a splash. A player like Kyle Kuzma.

Let’s take a look at why the Sacramento Kings could add Kuzma. Here are three reasons why the Kings and coach Mike Brown should go all in to get him.

Three reasons why the Sacramento Kings should trade for Kyle Kuzma

The Sacramento Kings (23-16) might be a fitting destination for Kyle Kuzma, who is wasting away on the terrible Wizards. He could have a rejuvenated boost to his career if traded to the contending Kings.

Let’s take a look at why the Kings should make the move.

The Kings need defensive help

The Washington Wizards forward could be a nice fit on the Kings roster. He could add much-needed wing scoring and defensive help. The Kings are 22nd in defensive rating, and Kuzma’s length could boost that rating.

Kuzma’s size could help down low on defense as well. Kuzma is averaging 0.6 blocks per game. It may not seem like much, but that would automatically be the second-highest on the team, only behind bench scorer Malik Monk with 0.7. Kuzma could also provide some more arms and hands on the defensive glass to prevent second-chance opportunities.

Rebounding

The Kings could use the rebounding help. They often play smaller lineups and suffer from a size disadvantage on the glass. Kuzma is a sneaky good rebounder. He averages 6.2 rebounds per game.

That would be the second-highest on the Kings. Only Domantas Sabonis has more. Kuzma’s addition could help spell some of Sabonis’ energy rebounding, which would allow him more opportunities on offense. The Kings are fourth in rebounding percentage, however, due to the heroics of Sabonis.

Another wing scorer

Kuzma could also bring scoring. He is averaging a team-leading 22.24 points per game.

He would be a solid threat from 3-point range and can do a lot of the same things Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes do for Sacramento but perhaps at a higher clip.

Kuzma has also been consistent and healthy this season. He is playing heavy minutes with 31.0 per game and has started every game this season. The Sacramento Kings could use that reliable scoring in the playoffs.

