Ranking 5 superstars likeliest to switch teams in 2024 NBA Offseason

The 2023-24 NBA season ended following the Boston Celtics’ emphatic run to the championship. Boston’s dominant 106-88 win in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks ushered in what will be another exciting offseason. Free agency doesn’t start until June 30 this year but rumors are already swirling and fans are speculating which players will switch teams.

The latest deal that happened in the offseason was noteworthy and might play a crucial role in next year’s battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Chicago sent defensive ace Alex Caruso to the OKC Thunder for Josh Giddey.

Oklahoma, which gave Dallas fits in the Western Conference semis, now has Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Caruso to hound opposing perimeter players. It is unquestionably one of the biggest trades in the offseason in terms of impact.

The trade is the opening salvo of a busy few months before training camp starts. Some players are likely getting a change of scenery and perhaps shape the balance of power in the NBA.

5 NBA players who could play for a different team next season

#5 Paul George

Most fans likely thought that when the LA Clippers offered Kawhi Leonard an extension, Paul George would get it as well. Instead, the playoffs ended with reportedly nothing on the table for the versatile forward.

“PG-13” has a $48.7 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season. He could opt-in to continue his partnership with Leonard for at least another year or bolt out of Hollywood to play elsewhere.

The Philadelphia 76ers were reportedly interested in getting George before a piece from “The Athletic” refuted those rumors. Philly is supposedly looking somewhere else to add to the superstar tandem of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Paul George may not make the Philadelphia 76ers his next NBA team but he still could leave the Clippers.

# 4 Dejounte Murray

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly shopped Dejounte Murray around during this year’s NBA trade deadline in February. Atlanta was rumored to have held talks with a handful of teams but ultimately kept the point guard. This offseason could potentially get things rolling for a trade.

The Hawks’ pairing of Trae Young and Murray hasn’t worked out as expected. Atlanta’s front office seems ready to admit it failed and is looking to recoup some assets. The LA Lakers, and a few other teams, might want to engage them in trade talks.

No one will be surprised if Dejounte Murray isn’t in Hawks uniform to open the 2024-25 NBA season.

#3 Jarrett Allen

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff loved a double if not triple big-man frontline. He used to have a frontcourt featuring Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen. Donovan Mitchell’s arrival changed that as Markkanen was sent to Utah to acquire the All-Star guard. Bickerstaff settled for the Allen-Mobley pairing when both were healthy.

With Bickerstaff getting the ax after the Cavaliers lost in the playoffs to the Orlando Magic, Allen might be out of the door as well. Mobley had an impressive stint at center for the Cavs in the playoffs, giving Cleveland more reason to trade Allen for the right return.

#2 Mikal Bridges

The Houston Rockets reportedly offered three first-round picks for Mikal Bridges during the 2024 NBA trade deadline in February. Sean Marks refused the offer as he wanted Bridges to be the magnet to attract free agents to Brooklyn in the offseason.

That may change if the Rockets come again with the same offer. Houston has the No.3 pick for this year’s draft which will give the Nets even more incentive to go ahead with the trade. Brooklyn isn’t going anywhere with what they have on the roster so they might maximize Bridges’ value.

#1 Jimmy Butler

Pat Riley practically told Jimmy Butler to shut up when the forward said that the Boston Celtics would have gone home if he was healthy. “Jimmy Buckets” will be on the books for $48.7 million this season, a figure that some say is a bargain for what he brings, particularly in the playoffs. But, Butler has not been able to shake off injuries and he is 35 years old.

The former Eastern Conference Finals MVP is also reportedly looking at a max two-year extension. Given his injury history and age, Riley may not be willing to go that far. Miami could retool the roster behind whatever haul it can get from trading him.