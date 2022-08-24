NBA Rumors: LA Lakers planning to insert sophomore guard into starting lineup

The LA Lakers are under the radar going into the 2022-23 season following last year's disappointment. With plenty of youngsters to consider, new coach Darvin Ham faces the challenge of creating the starting lineup. Austin Reaves’ efforts seem to have been noticed by Darvin Ham, who reportedly plans to include him in the 2022-23 starting lineup.

“Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV, Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson also are candidates to close games in place of [Troy] Brown or [Juan] Toscano-Anderson. Reaves is penciled in as a starter and closer based on the chatter out of the organization," The Atheltic's Jovan Buha wrote.

Austin Reaves was a saving grace for the LA Lakers last season. He started in 19 of his 61 games last season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Reaves had several big games, including a triple-double with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists against the Denver Nuggets in the season finale.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Who else could join him?



Five potential Lakers lineups: Austin Reaves is penciled in as a starter and closer based on the chatter out of the organization, @jovanbuha writes.Who else could join him?Five potential Lakers lineups: theathletic.com/3528814/?sourc… Austin Reaves is penciled in as a starter and closer based on the chatter out of the organization, @jovanbuha writes.Who else could join him?Five potential Lakers lineups: theathletic.com/3528814/?sourc… https://t.co/seAK9SyWMO

Austin Reaves went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft but ultimately got signed by a team with championship ambitions. Reaves made the most of his opportunities on the veteran-heavy squad last year. These efforts have kept him in contention for playing time, despite the addition of experienced, young talent. The LA Lakers seem to recognize his potential, and Reaves has hit the gym early.

“He (Reaves) understands the opportunity that’s in front of him. Not just next year, but in general. He’s carved out a nice little niche for himself. … As a matter of fact, (the Lakers) told him to take a week off, but he’s like, ‘F— that. I’m gonna work.’ So just looking forward to seeing the results.” his agent Aaron Reilly said.

Austin Reaves did not just spring into an efficient performance last season. Before playing for the Lakers, he played NCAA basketball with the University of Oklahoma, where he was a regular contributor. During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The LA Lakers have received inquiries for Austin Reaves

Amid a frustrating season for the LA Lakers, Austin Reaves and Stanley Johnson showed promise. They had stretches of solid production on both ends of the floor, which earned them spots in starting lineup.

Austin Reaves has stood out among the young crop within the Lakers locker room, even seeing his name generate interest in the trade market.

“Sources said that several rival teams have expressed in Austin Reaves, the shooting guard who is coming off a promising rookie season.” Hoops Wire's Sam Amico reported, via Lakers Daily.

The Lakers’ restructure has given some hope to the fans for the upcoming season. Darvin Ham seems determined to utilize Russell Westbrook efficiently. Having a good core rotation in that position can help maximize productivity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott