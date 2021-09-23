NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves hoping that training camp drama would lower Philadelphia 76ers' asking price for Ben Simmons

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a popular team connected to Ben Simmons when it comes to a potential trade for the disgruntled 76ers star. With training camp set to begin September 28th, the Sixers need to find a suitor quickly as we inch closer towards the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Appearing on the Zach Lowe podcast, Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic was asked about any updates regarding the negotiations between the Timberwolves and 76ers, after a report earlier this week stated that Simmons is still refusing to show up to training camp.

"Well, I would say Zach I think the Timberwolves have been quietly waiting for this day to happen. In terms of Ben Simmons camp or reports reemerging to strengthen the idea that Simmons isn't coming and any ideas that the Sixers have about trying to ride this thing out and pull back some leverage are going to be tougher to pull off."

Throughout the NBA offseason, Ben Simmons has been the most popular topic when it comes to rumors and news around the league. Teams are anxiously waiting to see which team will take a chance on acquiring Simmons after his tenure in Philadelphia looks to be coming to an end. The Timberwolves have continued to be aggressive in their pursuit of Simmons. Krawczynski would later go into more detail about the challenges that the Timberwolves face when it comes to orchestrating a deal.

"So the Wolves have lived this with Jimmy Butler...They want to see this situation in Philadelphia get as uncomfortable as possible as quickly as possible. I don't know if there's a super easy or clean deal that the T'Wolves have to get this thing going. So they need Daryl Morey's price to come down...they are sitting back and waiting to see how ugly this thing gets."

At this point, it can be described as a game of poker at this point between the Sixers front office and Simmons. GM Daryl Morey patiently waited to see if he could call the "bluff" of the 25-year-old, but Simmons again stated earlier this week that his stance on the matter remains the same. Now Morey is going to be left with a big decision. Will he lower his asking price for Simmons to make a trade happen or will Morey keep his stance and wait for some team to up their offer?

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials.

NBA Rumors: What could a potential package for Ben Simmons look like?

Throughout the offseason, a number of teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Simmons. Those teams have included the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves. As the offseason progressed, it was reported that a number of teams were unwilling to match Daryl Morey's "steep" asking price.

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

But one team continues to push the envelope forward in negotiations...the Timberwolves. The hold-up in negotiations is the type of potential assets that Minnesota would be able to offer Philadelphia. Players such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are franchise building blocks, so they would most likely be off the table in any discussion. Some of the most popular names that have been discussed from the Timberwolves have been Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels. Unfortunately for the T'Wolves, those players are doubtful to entice Morey enough unless a serious amount of draft compensation is included in the deal.The only other way the T'Wolves could potentially sweeten the deal is if they can get another team involved in the discussions. As the start of the season inches closer, all we can do is continue to wait and see if Morey and the Sixers bring down their asking price. The Timberwolves front office will anxiously do the same.

