Top 3 players currently linked with Brooklyn Nets | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to bolster their lineup to complement Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

They have been thriving without Kevin Durant on the floor, but the Brooklyn Nets are most likely one impact player away from going all the way this season.

The consensus around the league is that the Brooklyn Nets are missing an interior defender who could protect the paint, especially in the postseason. The recent acquisition of Blake Griffin was a move to deepen their frontcourt, but he doesn’t bolster the Brooklyn Nets' defense.

Three players whom the Brooklyn Nets could acquire ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline 2021

Ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline, there are a few noteworthy names that are linked with the Brooklyn Nets.

Whichever player they acquire could shift the balance of power to their side, making the next few days one of the most intriguing of the season.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at three players who could move to the Brooklyn Nets in the next few days before the NBA Trade Deadline 2021.

#3 Mason Plumlee (Detroit Pistons)

Trae Young (#11) attacks the basket against Mason Plumlee (#24)

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly looking for options at center, with the Detroit Pistons’ Mason Plumlee being looked at as a potential prospect for the role.

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, Plumlee is being considered as a trade target by the Brooklyn Nets as the NBA trade deadline 2021 draws closer:

“There have been some whispers around the league surrounding the Nets’ interest in Plumlee, league sources tell The Athletic. Dinwiddie, who was drafted in 2014 by Detroit, will likely miss all of this season with an ACL injury, but this would be a good gamble by Detroit.”

Dinwiddie has a player option to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, with the Brooklyn Nets owning his Bird rights. But the team has to use its Disabled Player Exception before trading the veteran guard so that they don't lose it.

Heat, Pistons among teams that have had interest in acquiring Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie: https://t.co/1tk52LBFmQ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 18, 2021

What's interesting about Dinwiddie's situation is that he may be ready to return for the playoffs, given his recovery after surgery for a partially torn ACL. He's a trade asset the Brooklyn Nets would likely use if they are interested in Plumlee to be their backup center to DeAndre Jordan.

#2 JaVale McGee (Cleveland Cavaliers)

JaVale McGee (#0) could join the Brooklyn Nets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be going nowhere this season, so a firesale of their players could ensue ahead of the NBA trade deadline 2021. In this regard, the Brooklyn Nets are ready to swoop in.

One player, the Cavaliers, might give up is center JaVale McGee, who has three championship rings while playing for the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers.

Averaging eight points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 15.2 minutes per contest this season, McGee is an active, mobile big who could protect the basket for the Brooklyn Nets.

McGee would be a bargain at just $4.2 million, making him a prime target for any title contender needing an inside presence. He was a former teammate of Durant in the Golden State Warriors championship teams, which makes him an even more enticing option for the Brooklyn Nets.

In a recent episode of the Posted Up podcast, Yahoo! Sports, Chris Haynes asked McGee about trade talks involving him and the Brooklyn Nets. Here’s what he said, as transcribed by Hoops Habit’s Dalton Sell:

“I guess they take my time in Golden State and just plug me in there also because they’re like, ‘He thrived when he was in Golden State, so he definitely will thrive if he was over there in Brooklyn. But hey, man, I’m just trying to go day by day and make sure I stay focused and focused on myself. If a team comes and gets me, then it is what it is.”

JaVale McGee appears to be interested in joining the Brooklyn Nets. If he gets traded to the league’s other New York team before the NBA trade deadline, he could have a fourth championship this year.

#1 Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Andre Drummond

A former All-Star, Andre Drummond is the biggest name and probably the most coveted player, mentioned in NBA trade deadline rumors involving the Brooklyn Nets.

He has been sitting out the past few weeks while the Cleveland Cavaliers have been looking for a suitable trade partner.

Andre Drummond is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. If there is a center that the Brooklyn Nets would likely pursue harder than any available, that would be the two-time All-Star.

Drummond became expendable after the Cleveland Cavaliers received Jarrett Allen in a blockbuster trade involving James Harden.

Lakers and Nets are top suitors for Andre Drummond if he receives a buyout, but the Cavs are focused on finding a trade.



The New York Knicks are also in the race for Drummond.



(via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/pAEJR4lMY4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 15, 2021

The former Detroit Pistons player is in the final year of his $28.7 million deal, making a trade for him more difficult than the other players on this list, though. That makes it likely that the Brooklyn Nets might wait for the Cavaliers to buy him out because of the steep price attached to him.

The Athletic’s Zach Harper recently spoke about Drummond, with NBA trade deadline rumors swirling around him and the Brooklyn Nets:

“A couple of league sources mentioned after the Harden trade to Brooklyn that it’s a matter of time before he finds his way into a buyout and joins up to give them help with the interior.”

The Cavs have not been able to find another home for Drummond, which increases the likelihood that he gets bought out and joins the team of his choosing. Should that happen, the Brooklyn Nets will surely be one of the first teams who would come calling.