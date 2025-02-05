Warriors Trade Rumors: NBA insider hints at potential Draymond Green departure amid Kevin Durant-Steph Curry reunion

Rumors of Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant potentially reuniting with the Golden State Warriors continue to escalate. However, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, a blockbuster trade for the 15-time All-Star could come at Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green's expense.

Golden State (25-24) is reportedly determined to add another high-level player next to superstar point guard Steph Curry ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Over the past few days, Durant, who played three seasons with Curry and Co. (2016-2019) and won two NBA titles, has emerged as a possibility.

On Monday, league insider Jake Fischer reported that Phoenix (25-24) was "listening to offers" for the 2014 MVP. However, according to a Tuesday report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater, the Suns have an "exorbitant asking price" for Durant.

That may not dissuade the Warriors, though. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst's Tuesday update, "everything's on the table" for the franchise "other than Curry."

Many viewed Windhorst's report as a sign that Golden State could mortgage its future for Durant. However, O'Connor took a different approach, contemplating the feasibility of Green getting moved. The NBA insider added that such a decision would boost the organization's financial flexibility.

"If 'everything's on the table' other than Steph Curry as @WindhorstESPN reports here, then 'everything' means Draymond Green is also on the table," O'Connor tweeted. "And if Draymond is movable, his $24M salary opens A LOT of creative options for the Warriors."

Green has played his entire 13-year career with the Warriors, winning four championships. However, he has been limited by injuries this season and is the team's third-highest-paid player ($24.1 million).

So, Golden State may be forced to consider moving on from the four-time All-Star to acquire Durant's exorbitant $51.2 million salary.

Suns "covet" Draymond Green in Kevin Durant trade talks with Warriors

In addition to Draymond Green potentially being useful for salary-matching purposes, Phoenix's front office reportedly holds the defensive-minded veteran in high esteem.

In Amick, Aldridge and Slater's Tuesday Kevin Durant trade update, they noted that the Suns "covet" Green, citing his connection to team owner Mat Ishbia.

"League sources say four-time All-Star forward Draymond Green, who has an established relationship with fellow Michigan State alum and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, is among the Warriors players Phoenix is known to covet," the trio wrote.

Thus, it appears a blockbuster deal featuring a Durant-for-Green swap could be on the horizon as the trade deadline fast approaches.

