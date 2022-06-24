NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards expected to enter draft day looking for a veteran point guard

The Washington Wizards, who last won a playoff series in 2017, are looking to improve their roster after winning only 35 games this season.

The Wizards have the 10th pick in Thursday's NBA draft, which could help with that roster construction. However, they may end up trading their pick. Washington has tried to move up in the draft, but to no avail. They are now looking to trade for a veteran point guard who could have an immediate impact.

The Washington Wizards may acquire a point guard before the NBA draft

Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported that the Wizards are looking to trade for a veteran point guard, and their target is Monte Morris.

Morris, who has spent his five-year career with the Denver Nuggets, has steadily improved his production every season. Last year, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged a career-high 12.6 points and 4.4 assists per game.

Despite being the 51st pick in 2017, Morris has taken a big leap in recent seasons, becoming a great role player. He is a decent playmaker who can consistently knock down long-range shots.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins At least several teams expect the Washington Wizards to enter draft day intent on trading for a veteran point guard, league sources said. One name to keep an eye on, sources tell @davidaldridgedc and me, is Denver's Monte Morris.

Earlier this month, the Denver Nuggets traded JaMychal Green to the OKC Thunder for the 30th pick in the draft. With this pick, they could draft Morris' replacement.

Morris could be a decent player for the Wizards. His contract is also team-friendly as he will be paid $9.1 million next year, and $9.8 million in the season after.

The Wizards need a point guard for the next season

The Wizards used Raul Neto, Tomas Satoransky and Ish Smith as point guards last season. Neto and Satoransky will be unrestricted free agents this summer, while Smith has a $4.7 non-guaranteed contract for next year.

As amazing as Beal is, playmaking is not his strength. Plus, he played in only 40 games this season and hasn't played more than 60 in the past three seasons. The Wizards need to improve their background in order to compete.

According to reports, the Wizards would be willing to part ways with their lottery pick to improve their roster, and trading for Morris seems like a great idea.

Even though the team hasn't had much success in recent years, the backcourt of Beal and Morris sounds good enough. Furthermore, Washington has Kristaps Porzingis for at least one more year and is expected to keep Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija. Those two have team options on their contracts.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, could also benefit from this trade. They could improve their roster through the draft and be a serious contender when Jamal Murray returns from injury.

The Nuggets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs but could make a deep playoff run next year.

