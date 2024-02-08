"We'll give you Austin Reaves for Donovan" - NBA analyst labels Lakers 'delusional' for coveting Donovan Mitchell trade

Could Donovan Mitchell land with the LA Lakers? With the Lakers as one of the world's most famous sports franchises, this leads their fans to act like they should get whatever they want, at least according to Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless. He called out his co-host Keyshawn Johnson, a giant Lakers fan, for thinking the Lakers could easily acquire the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

“This Donovan Mitchell to the Lakers is pie in the sky," Bayless said. "It is all-time Lakers delusional fans. It is entitlement. It’s arrogance. What are you talking about? You guys are just going to snap your fingers and say, 'We’ll give you Austin Reaves for Donovan Mitchell?'”

Johnson, who is from Los Angeles before starring with the USC Trojans, was confident the Lakers could get a deal done this offseason if Mitchell demands a trade. He was having none of the Lakers' criticism.

“We usually get what we want," Johnson said. "The Lakers have won championships in the past 30 years, so there is no delusion. We are talking about in the offseason and this summer. When NBA players make a decision that they do not want to be somewhere, the team moves them.”

Bayless was not convinced. The outspoken commentator said Mitchell had too much value for the Cavs to let him go.

Bayless also pointed out the Cavs' recent winning ways. Cleveland (33-16), second in the East, has won 15 of its last 16 games, including seven straight, the longest active streak in the NBA.

He also pointed out just how well Mitchell is playing now to point out his significant trade value. Mitchell was just named to his fifth straight All-Star team. He is averaging a career-high 28.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Donovan Mitchell contract details

A potential deal for the LA Lakers would not be easy. The Cleveland Cavaliers would be unlikely to give up their best star since LeBron James.

Mitchell is under contract for two more years. He is due to make $34.8 million next season. He then can be a free agent the following summer if he declines his player option worth $37 million.

Mitchell is in his second year in Cleveland. Many thought he would demand a trade after being moved from the Utah Jazz in September 2022. However, Mitchell has never made such public demands.

He is enjoying an incredible run and has led the Cavs to the top tier of contenders in the East despite the team losing multiple starters for an extended time. He pairs well with Darius Garland to create one of the NBA's best backcourts. Cleveland will not want to give that up.

The Lakers may also be hard-pressed to match Mitchell's large salary. Unless they give up multiple players from their young core they resigned before this season.

