"Who's your daddy": Michael Jordan's son Jeffrey Jordan admits to being taunted in high school with popular callback

It must be tough to be Michael Jordan’s son on a basketball court. Jeffrey Jordan can attest.

Jordan said his famous father gave crowds and opponents plenty of trash talk ammunition to hurl at th son during his playing days. On the “Shark Effect Podcast” with Alex Molden, Jordan said he was on the receiving end of one specific taunt often during his young basketball career.

“I definitely got a lot of 'Who's your daddy?' chants at high school," Jordan said. "Everywhere I went, they started chanting 'Who's your daddy?' I'm like, you know, I just started embracing it.”

It comes as no surprise that high school crowds could be cruel. Jordan probably received taunts related to his father throughout his life.

What happened to Michael Jordan’s oldest son?

Jeffrey Jordan is the eldest son of the greatest basketball player of all time. He played at the University of Illinois and University of Central Florida.

He played high school basketball near Chicago at Loyola Academy, where he received a lot of attention. He was selected for the Jordan Brand Classic high school showcase. He also had multiple high school games air on ESPN.

He chose to be a preferred walk-on at Illinois instead of taking an offer at a smaller Division I school. He eventually earned a full scholarship at Illinois. After three seasons, he then transferred to UCF to play with his younger brother, Marcus. He sat out one year for transferring and then left the team before season’s end in his one season at UCF.

Jordan now runs Heir Jordan with his brother Marcus. The foundation is a philanthropic organization.

“I didn't think it was funny. There's nothing funny about it. I was kind of embarrassed… I was like traumatized.”



(Via Larsa Pippen says she was ‘traumatized’ after Michael Jordan didn’t approve of her relationship with Marcus Jordan“I didn't think it was funny. There's nothing funny about it. I was kind of embarrassed… I was like traumatized.”(Via @TMZ Larsa Pippen says she was ‘traumatized’ after Michael Jordan didn’t approve of her relationship with Marcus Jordan “I didn't think it was funny. There's nothing funny about it. I was kind of embarrassed… I was like traumatized.”(Via @TMZ ) https://t.co/DXAUhpuzoY

Jordan’ brother Marcus has gotten into headlines recently as well. He is reportedly dating Larsa Pippen. She is 49 years old. Marcus is 32.

Pippen is the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen. The Bulls legend was, of course, the famous partner during Michael Jordan’s dynastic run with the Bulls. Jordan has staid he does not approve of Marcus’s relationship with Larsa Pippen.

