Will NBA 2K24 have early access? Exploring all possibilities surrounding a demo

NBA 2K24 is set to become the next step in the journey for the basketball simulator franchise.

2K Sports has already shared some fascinating aspects that will be available in the upcoming release. However, there’s a lack of clarity over whether the game will get early access. That's primarily because 2K Sports hasn’t said anything explicitly.

Based on how things stand, no early access will be there. There are different editions of NBA 2K24 players can pick from. However, none of them have any mention of having a defined early access period. It’s clearly said that those who opt for the Black Mamba or the 25th Anniversary Editions can also play starting Sept. 8, 2023.

There’s always a chance for 2K Sports to change their decision later. However, less than two months are left between now and the global release, so it’s highly unlikely that there will be any early access to NBA 2K24.

Will NBA 2K24 have any demos?

JumpmanGerm @Jumpman_Germ Confirmed: There will be no Early Access Release Date for NBA 2K24 Confirmed: There will be no Early Access Release Date for NBA 2K24 #NBA2K24

Even in modern times, many developers release demos of their video games. Demos are limited versions of the full game, allowing a buyer to test out a product. Typically, they don’t have all the game modes enabled or even have some sort of a time limit associated with them.

2K Sports hasn’t released any demo of their NBA 2K games in recent years. The only experience fans have is in the full game, and there hasn’t been any possible way to test out the product in advance.

Despite the long list of rumors and leaks, there hasn’t been any hint of any demo. Hence, players must trust the developers and purchase an available edition on the applicable platforms.

How many editions of NBA 2K24 are available?

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Kobe Bryant is set to appear on cover of 2 editions of NBA 2K24

2K Sports has decided to release the upcoming game in different editions. It begins with the Kobe Bryant edition, which provides access to the full game.

This is the cheapest option, with the Black Mamba edition taking things to the next level. Buyers will get the full game and several additional items that will give them a nice headstart.

It remains to be seen if publishers 2K Sports will add early access to these editions.

